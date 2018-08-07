One of the nation’s top high school football players commits to Texas A&M

West Mesquite 4-star wide receiver Dylan Wright has committed to Texas A&M, he announced Monday on Twitter.

Wright (6-5, 205) went with the Aggies over 32 other Power Five offers. He also considered TCU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Baylor, Georgia, Texas, Texas Tech, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan and more.

He holds 38 offers overall. He’s ranked as the No. 22 WR in the country and No. 20 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports.

Wright’s commitment video on Twitter reached 800 retweets and nearly 3,000 likes in less than one day.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

I wanna start off by saying rip cstruggs he was one of my biggest role models he gave me a drive just through his music. since he passed I feel tht I need to give him his honor so with further do I will be committing too..... pic.twitter.com/NuxlHwD4OE — Dman (@DeunteWright) August 7, 2018

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Wright runs a 4.5 40-yard dash. “The Wranglers should be able to score on anyone with the return of Wright,” the DCTF said in its 2018 preview.

Wright was a first-team all-district pick in 2017 after recording 32 catches for 550 yards and seven touchdowns.