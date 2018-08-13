Boswell QB-WR combo is ‘uncanny and I don’t think anyone in the state can match it’

Midnight Madness is characterized as the kickoff to high school sports – usually football – in which a team practices at the earliest possible moment.

For the past six years, coach John Abendschan and his Boswell Pioneers have been doing just that.

Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas heaved a touchdown pass to senior receiver Breshun Berry, who made the catch between two Brewer defenders.

Boswell started its football season Sunday night/Monday morning with its annual Midnight Madness at Pioneer Stadium, which was full of parents, students, fans and members from the band and cheerleading squad.

“It’s kind of taken a life of its own and there’s an excitement to it,” Abendschan said. “People say you should be excited at the end of the season, but my goodness, if you don’t get excited at the start of the football year then you’re crazy.”

The Pioneers begin the regular season in Wichita Falls against Rider on Aug. 31

They were reclassified into District 3-5A Division II with Azle, Crowley, Brewer, South Hills, Arlington Heights, Granbury, Saginaw and Chisholm Trail.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has Boswell winning the district and if the Pioneers hope to prove them right – it starts with 2020 QB Brayden Thomas.

Saginaw Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas in action against Aledo, Nov. 10, 2017. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

As a freshman, Thomas started on the freshman team, but four weeks in he was pulled up to varsity because of injuries.

“We haven’t started many sophomores here much less a freshman.” Abendschan said.

Thomas would throw for nearly 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns as Boswell had its deepest playoff run in 40 years.

He was voted all-district second-team QB and MaxPreps National Freshman team.

“Brayden has a maturity that you can only dream about and that makes me a better coach having a kid like that,” Abendschan said.

It wasn’t a fluke as he threw for 3,000 yards and 37 TDs last season.

The 3-star recruit has an offer from Ole Miss. He’s ranked as the No. 18 pro-style QB in the nation for the Class of 2020 and No. 60 overall in the state, per 247Sports.

“Now as a junior Brayden is going to be asked to be that leader even more so and he’s answered the bell,” Abendschan said. “You don’t get to coach many kids like that and he’s one of him. He’s special and I’m glad he’s on my team.”

“Whenever I got pulled up to varsity, it was like God was telling me that it was my time,” Thomas added.

Junior wide receiver Brandon Chatman may be his favorite target.

Boswell's Brandon Chatman, left, brings in a catch for a touchdown in front of Eaton's Ryan Hopper. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

The two hooked up 11 times for 330 yards and 5 TDs against Northwest last season – a program record – and 10th all-time in state history for single-game receiving yards, according to the DCTF.

“I’ll be completely honest – I wasn’t even thinking of the stats. I was going with the moment,” Chatman said. “It was ridiculous. I didn’t even know I broke the school record until after the game.”

Chatman accounted for a third of Thomas’ yards as he finished with 90 catches, 1,043 yards and 13 TDs.

“Our duo is uncanny and I don’t think anyone in the state can match it,” Thomas said. “I have trust in him and all my receivers on the field.”

“Brandon did really well as a freshman and exploded last year, and that’s exciting to have a kid that has worked hard this summer to take that extra step and I’ve been proud of him for that,” Abendschan added.

The Pioneers got a blocked field goal return for a touchdown from senior Breshun Berry (3) to squeeze by Brewer and stay undefeated.

Boswell returns nine starters from last year’s 10-2 team including DE Terrance Wair (112 tackles, 6 sacks).

What DCTF said about the Pioneers: “The return of Thomas will be big as he’s entering his third year leading the offense and is a true team leader. Chatman is the top weapon on offense and the staff is excited about the potential of RB Derrick Berry (255 rushing, 4 TDs) who moved up to varsity late last year. Wair has the potential to wreck a game. DB Roy Urquhart, DB Treylnn Lee and DB John Diaz (3 INTs) all return in the secondary, but there will be youth at linebacker and defensive line.”

“Everyone has been working hard every day, doing whatever they can so we can get better for this season,” Chatman said.

“We’re probably one of the better teams in the district, but we can’t ever count ourselves as the best,” Thomas added. “We have to come out every week – do what we do and win games.”