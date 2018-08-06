Aledo’s Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit

Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half.
By
High School Football

See who won our polls for best DFW football players at each position for 2018

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 06, 2018 07:00 PM

The Star-Telegram ran position polls this spring-summer and wanted to see who the fans thought the best players were in Dallas Fort-Worth. Stay tuned for fan votes from district champions in 2018.

The results are in:

Top QB

1. Brayden Thomas, 2020, Boswell

2. Will Bowers, 2019, Southlake Carroll

Brayden Thomas
Saginaw Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas in action against Aledo, Nov. 10, 2017.
Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Top RB

1. Blake Irving, 2019, Timber Creek

2. DJ Kirven, 2019, Kennedale

hsfb Central-TimberCreek-2
Timber Creek running back Blake Irving scores on a 1-yard run.
Tom Marvin Special to the Star-Telegram

Top WR

1. Ty DeArman, 2019, Arlington Bowie

2. Jaylen Hearst, 2019, Fossil Ridge

1005 hs Bowie Sam 2
Bowie Volunteers receiver Ty DeArman (10) scrambles for yards as Sam Houston Texans Steven Delorbe (58) closes in during the first quarter as Bowie plays Sam Houston at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Top OL

1. Preston Wilson, 2019, Argyle

2. Chans Jones, 2019, Bishop Dunne

preston wilson.jpg
Billy Embody 247Sports

Top DL

1. Colt Ellison, 2019, Aledo

2. Shemar Pearl, 2019, Plano West

ellison.jpg
Aledo 2019 DE Colt Ellison is a TCU commit.
247Sports

Top LB

1. Chance Cover, 2019, Nolan Catholic

2. Julian Johnson, 2019, Arlington Martin

cover2.jpg
Nolan Catholic seniors NaNa Osafo-Mensah, left, and Chance Cover at True Buzz media day in Dallas, Friday July 27, 2018.
Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Top DB

1. DJ Graham, 2020, Keller Central

2. Ben Cawyer, 2019, Nolan Catholic

DJ Graham
Four-star 2020 athlete DJ Graham from Keller Central.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

