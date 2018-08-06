See who won our polls for best DFW football players at each position for 2018

The Star-Telegram ran position polls this spring-summer and wanted to see who the fans thought the best players were in Dallas Fort-Worth. Stay tuned for
fan votes from district champions in 2018.
The results are in:
Top QB
1.
Brayden Thomas, 2020, Boswell
2.
Will Bowers, 2019, Southlake Carroll
Saginaw Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas in action against Aledo, Nov. 10, 2017.
Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
Top RB
1.
Blake Irving, 2019, Timber Creek
2.
DJ Kirven, 2019, Kennedale
Timber Creek running back Blake Irving scores on a 1-yard run.
Tom Marvin Special to the Star-Telegram
Top WR
1.
Ty DeArman, 2019, Arlington Bowie
2.
Jaylen Hearst, 2019, Fossil Ridge
Bowie Volunteers receiver Ty DeArman (10) scrambles for yards as Sam Houston Texans Steven Delorbe (58) closes in during the first quarter as Bowie plays Sam Houston at Wilemon Field in Arlington, TX, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Top OL
1.
Preston Wilson, 2019, Argyle
2.
Chans Jones, 2019, Bishop Dunne
Top DL
1.
Colt Ellison, 2019, Aledo
2.
Shemar Pearl, 2019, Plano West
Aledo 2019 DE Colt Ellison is a TCU commit.
247Sports
Top LB
1.
Chance Cover, 2019, Nolan Catholic
2.
Julian Johnson, 2019, Arlington Martin
Nolan Catholic seniors NaNa Osafo-Mensah, left, and Chance Cover at True Buzz media day in Dallas, Friday July 27, 2018.
Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
Top DB
1.
DJ Graham, 2020, Keller Central
2.
Ben Cawyer, 2019, Nolan Catholic
Four-star 2020 athlete DJ Graham from Keller Central.
Greg Powers, 247Sports
