TCU lands 2019 commitment from Aledo DE Colt Ellison

TCU landed another commitment on Friday.
Aledo defensive end Colt Ellison, who is in the 2019 class, announced his commitment to the Horned Frogs. He had interest from other top programs, including Notre Dame, Washington and Arkansas.
Ellison has recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks the past two seasons for the Bearcats. He was a first team all-district in 2017 and defensive newcomer in 2016.
Ellison is ranked as the No. 33 weak-side defensive end in the nation and No. 57 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.com.
