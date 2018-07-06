Josh Doctson hosting free childrens camp on Saturday at TCU

If you want your kids learning the fundamentals of football from a local kid who reached the NFL, Saturday is your opportunity.
Josh Doctson, who starred at Mansfield Legacy and TCU before joining the Washington Redskins as a first-round draft pick in 2016, is hosting a USA Football "FUNdamentals" clinic for children ages 6-12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at TCU's indoor facility. The event is free and is supported through a grant from the NFL Foundation.
The clinic is expected to emphasize USA Football's Player Progression Development Model, which teaches children in an age-appropriate manner, based on their cognitive and physical maturity.
Doctson, 25, is coming off a season in which he started 14 of 16 games for the Redskins, finishing with 35 receptions for 502 yards and six touchdowns.
