Top six moments for TCU’s six-year anniversary since joining the Big 12

This month marks the six-year anniversary since TCU joined the Big 12. The logical thing to do, of course, is to highlight six of the most memorable moments in school history since making the jump to a Power Five conference.

1. Beating Texas, Nov. 22, 2012

This served as the statement game for the Frogs in their inaugural season in the Big 12. They went to Austin and beat the Longhorns, 20-13, securing a bowl berth.

It wasn’t a banner year for the Frogs, but that night in Austin showed they could hang with any team in the Big 12.

2. Upsetting Kansas, Feb. 6, 2013

Football is king in Texas and in the Big 12. But the Frogs showed some hoops promise on this night, pulling off a stunning upset of the fifth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

That served as one of only two conference wins in the Frogs’ first season in the Big 12, but at least it came against a blueblood program.

3. Downing OU, Oct. 4, 2014







TCU had one of its biggest home wins since joining the conference when it held on for a 37-33 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma.

It put the Frogs in the national spotlight as legitimate contenders that season, although they fell to Baylor the following week. But TCU finished the season with eight straight wins, including a dominant performance over Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl.

4. Baseball dominance, 2014







TCU has become a powerhouse in baseball under Jim Schlossnagle, and earned its first Big 12 tournament championship in 2014. That sparked the Frogs’ first run to the College World Series as a member of the Big 12.

TCU eventually ran out of gas in Omaha, falling to Virginia and Ole Miss.

5. Next level, April 28-30, 2016







TCU has a long line of putting players in the NFL, and 2016 served as one of its banner years with five Frogs being drafted. That’s the most players drafted since the school’s joined the Big 12.

Wide receiver Josh Doctson highlighted the group as a first-round pick, being taken 22nd overall by the Washington Redskins. Other players taken were DB Derrick Kindred (fourth round); offensive linemen Halapoulivaati Vaitai (fifth round) and Joey Hunt (sixth round); and wide receiver Kolby Listenbee (sixth round).

6. Going dancing, March 2018

TCU’s basketball team has turned a corner since Jamie Dixon took over the program, and took a significant step in March when it made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1998.

Ending the 20-year drought is a sign that TCU is becoming a threat in football and basketball since joining the Big 12.