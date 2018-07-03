Former TCU star Kurt Thomas heads class of nine new SWC Hall of Fame inductees

Former TCU basketball great Kurt Thomas was one of nine athletes inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.



The induction ceremony, sponsored by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, will take place at an 11 a.m. luncheon on September 10 at the Brown-Lupton University Union on TCU's campus. All nine inductees will be on hand. Thomas was inducted into the TCU Lettermen’s Association Hall of Fame in 2005. \

He was the 1994-95 SWC Player of the Year and two-time All-SWC selection while playing for the Horned Frogs from 1990 to 1995.



As a first-year starter in as a junior he averaged 20.7 points and nearly 10 rebounds a game. Coach Billy Tubbs was hired for Thomas' senior season, which helped Thomas lead the nation scoring and rebounding with 28.9 points and 14.6 rebounds a game. He was only the third player in NCAA history to do that. He recorded the first triple-double in TCU history when he collected 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 blocks against Texas A&M on Feb. 25, 1995.



He was selected 10th overall in the 1995 draft by the Miami Heat and spent 19 seasons in the NBA before retiring after the 2013 season.

The others in the 2018 class are:



Steve Atwater, Arkansas football



Tommy Bowman, Baylor basketball



Larry Micheaux, Houston basketball



Victor Lopez, Rice women’s track & field coach



Denny Holman, SMU basketball



Brooks Kieschnick, Texas baseball



Curtis Dickey, Texas A&M football and track



Joe Barnes, Texas Tech football

