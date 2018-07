TCU hoops lands three players in NBA summer league

TCU will be well represented when the NBA's summer league gets underway Friday.

Three former players have landed spots on different rosters. Vladimir Brodziansky became an officially member of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, joining his former teammate Kenrich Williams (Denver Nuggets) in beginning his professional dreams. Former Frog standout Garlon Green is also getting a look in the summer league with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Green, who finished his TCU career in 2013, has played overseas in recent years, most recently in Belgium.

The summer league begins Friday and runs through July 17.

