TCU sends second to player to NBA team

For decades TCU never sent a player to the NBA, and the once irrelevant program just sent its second to the league in the last 10 days.
A source confirmed that center Vlad Brodziansky has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers summer league team. He worked out for the Houston Rockets, among a handful of other teams, before agreeing to what is essentially a tryout with the Cavs.
He's expected to play for the Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. How much he plays is a different matter. His pro future is expected to be in Europe, where he is from.
He joins teammate Kenrich Williams to go to an NBA team; Williams signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets shortly after the NBA Draft.
Although both players thrived under current head coach Jamie Dixon, they were both signed to play at TCU by former head coach Trent Johnson.
Brodziansky, who is from Slovakia, played three seasons at TCU. He averaged 15 points and 5.1 rebounds last season and helped lead TCU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years.
