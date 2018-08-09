Son of a Super Bowl MVP headed to A&M. But he’s got unfinished business to handle first

Kam Brown is quickly making a name for himself.

Sure, he’s the son of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown, a three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl XXX MVP. But there will come a point - perhaps it’s already here? - when pops is known more for being Kam Brown’s father.

The younger Brown is on the verge of setting the all-time receiving yards record at Colleyville Heritage, currently held by 2018 athlete Ke’Von Ahmad, who is now at Central Florida.

Brown recorded 71 catches for 1,147 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. His goal for this season: 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.





Place your bets now.

“Kam has it set in his mind that’s what he wants to do and he’s certainly capable of doing it,” Heritage head coach Joe Willis said.

Brown is ranked as the No. 28 WR in the nation and No. 26 overall player in the state, according to 247Sports.

He committed to the Aggies in February, but not after he made a switch from UCLA.

“Their coaching staff showed a lot of love,” Brown said of Texas A&M. “It wasn’t just the head coach and receiver coach that reached out to me – the defensive coaches did as well. They all wanted to build a relationship and that all played into it, and it’s a great school.”

After a long talk with my family, friends and coaches, I’ve decided to commit to TAMU #GigEmGang19 pic.twitter.com/Uds4Eo1CJr — KB (@Kameronbrown__) February 4, 2018

Willis and Brown had several conversations during the recruiting process. He was ready to commit with UCLA at the time. But then the Bruins had a coaching change.

“We had talked about A&M one day and their game day experiences and I think he started to get his mind wrapped around that,” Willis said. “Since then, he’s really fallen in love with the program. They have a good thing going and Kam is excited about it.”

He’s one of seven 2019 players from Dallas-Fort Worth to commit with A&M including, Brian Williams (Bishop Dunne), Demani Richardson (Waxahachie), Caden Davis (Coppell), Jeffery Carter (Mansfield Legacy), Baylor Cupp (Brock) and West Mesquite’s Dylan Wright, who committed on Monday.

The Aggies are ranked as the No. 3 recruiting class for 2019, per 247Sports. They were No. 17 last season.

“It’s big and it’s cool to be able to meet guys from this area, and really from all over,” Brown said. “Coach Jimbo Fisher told me that this was the place for me and that I could make a difference.”

But Brown, who also plays DB, still has bigger goals for 2018 both personally and for Heritage’s program.

Look up and down its schedule and Colleyville Heritage might have the toughest in the state.

The Panthers were reclassified into District 4-5A Division I, but before that, they have to go through North Forney, Southlake Carroll and Euless Trinity. Those three non-district opponents went a combined 31-10 in 2017. Trinity and Carroll reached the state quarterfinals. Heritage and North Forney both went to the third round.

“We wanted that challenge. We need that challenge,” Willis said. “You find out about yourself during the first three games. There are no gimmes there. We go out and play some really good opponents and find out who we are, and find out where we need to get better before a big district race.”

Heritage head coach Joe Willis watches action in the second quarter as Colleyville Heritage played Denton Ryan in a State Quarterfinals high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium Saturday morning Dec. 03, 2016. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

If the Panthers hope to start 3-0 they’ll need Brown to do his thing. But who will be throwing to him? Four-star QB Drew Sanders, who was with Heritage last season, has transferred to Denton Ryan.

Willis said he has a lot to choose from – there are five that have played QB in his system at one point.

“I’m excited about the competition and I think we have guys that can handle the role,” he said.

“We’re up here every day working with them,” Brown added. “No matter who wins the job, we trust everybody to get it done.”

Heritage will also rely heavily on 2019 Bruce Cobb, who played corner last season but will play a lot more running back this fall.

“We’ve been working hard this summer. We’ve been getting stronger and faster,” Brown said. “We’ve been coaching up the younger guys too because we’ll depend on them a lot this season.”





Heritage’s district won’t be any easier than its non-district schedule. District 4-5A includes Denton, Denton Ryan, Carrollton Creekview, Newman Smith, RL Turner, Grapevine and Birdville.

“The district is a little harder than last year, but overall we’re really not concerned with the team we’re playing just concerned with improving ourselves so we can go deeper in the long run,” Cobb said. “Obviously you want to win the whole thing. You want to get together as a team and make memories that’ll last forever, but the main goal overall is to win state.”

The Panthers start fall conditioning on Monday. Their season opener is Aug. 31 against North Forney at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium.