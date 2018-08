Here’s a list of DFW area football teams that begin fall season August 13

First official day of conditioning is Aug. 13 for Class 6A-5A that had spring football. All other teams began Monday.

Don’t see your team, please contact Brian Gosset on Twitter @Gosset41 or bgosset@star-telegram.com

Aledo





Arlington

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK The Arlington Colts were state qualifiers in this summer's 7-on-7 tournament and finished in the Top 8 of the consolation bracket. QB Jahari Rogers was impressive with numerous touchdown passes to his teammates. Video credit Texan Live

Arlington Bowie

Arlington Lamar

Arlington Martin

SHARE COPY LINK The Warriors had their largest signing class last season with 14 players. Now coach Bob Wager faces the task of filling those roles, but loves the chemistry and character of his football team after the spring season.

Arlington Sam Houston

Arlington Seguin

Azle

Boswell

Brewer

Burleson

Burleson Centennial

Byron Nelson

Colleyville Heritage

Heritage head coach Joe Willis watches action in the second quarter as Colleyville Heritage played Denton Ryan in a State Quarterfinals high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium Saturday morning Dec. 03, 2016. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Coppell

Denton Braswell

Denton Guyer

Eaton

Euless Trinity

Trinity offensive lineman Jason Vakasiuola (70) leads the team in the Haka in October. The Trojans have advanced their furthest in the playoffs since 2014. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Fossil Ridge

Frisco

Frisco Centennial

Frisco Heritage

Frisco Independence

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Frisco Liberty

Frisco Lone Star

Frisco Memorial

Frisco Reedy

Frisco Wakeland

FW Southwest

SHARE COPY LINK The Raiders are coming off a 7-4 record, which is their most wins since 2012, and a second-straight playoff appearance. Now Southwest joins five other Fort Worth ISD schools and Justin Northwest in District 4-5A Division II.

Granbury

Grapevine

SHARE COPY LINK The Mustangs red team beat the blue 24-21. They went 9-3 in 2017.

Haltom

Justin Northwest

Keller

Keller Central

Lake Ridge

LD Bell

Legacy

SHARE COPY LINK Four-star defensive back Jeffery Carter, who transferred from Aledo to Mansfield Legacy, says the Broncos will have the best defense in the state. Carter was a popular man at The Opening on Sunday, as interest remains high on the uncommitted DB.

Mansfield

North Forney

Plano

Plano East

Plano West

Princeton

Southlake Carroll

SHARE COPY LINK The Dragons are coming off a 10-4 season where they reached the 6A Division II state quarterfinals.

Summit

Timber Creek

Timberview

Weatherford