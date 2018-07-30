Here’s a list of Dallas-Fort Worth area football teams that begin fall season August 6

First official day of conditioning is Aug. 6 for Class 4A-1A schools and 6A-5A that didn’t have spring football. All other teams can begin on Aug. 13.
DFW schools listed are within 80 miles of AT&T Stadium, the site of the 2018 UIL state championship games. Don’t see your team, please contact Brian Gosset on Twitter @Gosset41 or bgosset@star-telegram.com
Alvarado
Anna
Argyle
Aubrey
Bells
Bonham
Bowie
Boyd
Bridgeport
Caddo Mills
Castleberry
Celina
Chisholm Trail
Crandall
Dallas A+ Academy
Dallas Carter
Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Dallas Lincoln
Dallas Madison
Dallas Roosevelt
Denton
Dunbar
Decatur
Eastern Hills
Farmersville
Ferris
Gainesville
Gateway Charter
Glen Rose
Godley
Grand Prairie
Grandview
Gunter
Hillcrest
Howe
Krum
Lake Dallas
Lake Worth
Leonard
Lone Oak
Melissa
Midlothian Heritage
Millsap
Mineral Wells
Muenster
North Dallas
North Lamar
Paradise
Paris
Pilot Point
Pinkston
Ponder
Pottsboro
Quinlan Ford
Ranchview
Rio Vista
Ryan
Saginaw
Sanger
Scurry-Rosser
Springtown
Sunnyvale
Tolar
Van Alstyne
Venus
Waxahachie Life
Whitewright
Whitesboro
Wilmer-Hutchins
