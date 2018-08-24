Make sure you watch for these area 6A football players this season

As the high school football season begins in one week, here are the players to watch from each Class 6A team in Dallas-Fort Worth during the 2018 season.
District 3-6A
Ja’cory Ashley, CB, Richland: District Defensive Soph. MVP in 2016
Steve Ayisire, S, LD Bell: Recorded 109 tackles and 3 INTs
Michael Black, QB, Haltom: All-state QB accounted for 2,700 yards and 30 TDs
Laki Ellis, QB, Trinity: Passed for 1,123 yards and 9 TDs
Thayne Garnett, DL, Weatherford: Recorded 8 sacks
Zion Hardy, RB, LD Bell: Rushed for 1,200 yards and 9 TDs
Shamar Johnson, WR, Richland: SMU commit caught 10 TDs; returned two kicks
Shamar Morton, LB, Trinity: Recorded 78 tackles
Justo Perez, LB, Haltom: Recorded 88 tackles
Rashee Rice, WR, Richland: SMU commit had 1,400 yards and 19 TDs
Sau Saafi, DL, Trinity: Predicted to be Defensive MVP, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Ken Seals, QB, Weatherford: Ranked as the No. 1 pro-style 2020 QB in the state.
District 4-6A
Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington: Texas Tech commit caught 7 TDs
Jack Dawson, QB, Lamar: Threw for 2,600 yards and 24 TDs
Omar Darame, DL, Sam Houston: Recorded 75 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 forced fumbles
Ty DeArman, ATH, Bowie: Arizona State commit recorded 1,025 yards, 7 TDs, 73 tackles, 4 INTs
Brian DeClercq, DL, Arlington
Jayce Godley, DB, Martin: Committed to Nevada
Antonio Greer, DL, Bowie: Recorded 60 tackles and 6 sacks
Jennings Gresham, OL, Paschal
Julian Johnson, LB, Martin: Recorded 67 tackles and 5 sacks
Caleb Leake, QB, North Crowley: Accounted for 30 TDs
X’Zavion and A’Tavion McDonald, LB, Arlington: Combined for 259 tackles and 5 sacks
D’Aunte Prevost, RB, Bowie: Offers from Baylor and Oklahoma State
Harrison Rice, LB, Trimble Tech: Recorded 95 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 INTs
Willie Roberts, ATH, Martin
Thalen Robinson, OT, Bowie: 3-star tackle is committed to Missouri; stands 6-foot-6
Montrell Smith, RB, Martin: Rushed for 780 yards and 5 TDs
Kyron White, DB, Arlington: 3-star 2019 is committed to San Diego State
District 5-6A
Will Bowers, QB, Carroll: Accounted for 3,500 yards and 38 TDs
Dante Cardinali, LB, Byron Nelson: Recorded 87 tackles
Nick Cerniauskas, LB, Eaton: Recorded 108 tackles
Kaedric Cobbs, RB, Guyer: Rushed for 1,400 yards and 25 TDs
Colione Evans, RB, Fossil Ridge: Rushed for 24 TDs
Graham Faloona, LB, Carroll
DJ Graham, ATH, Central: 4-star 2020 holds offers from LSU, OU, UGA and more
Justin Haler, TE, Timber Creek
Jaylen Hearst, WR, Fossil Ridge: 3-star 2019 holds 17 offers
Sloan Henry, QB, Keller: Passed for 1,750 yards and 21 TDs
Blake Irving, RB, Timber Creek: Rushed for 1,200 yards and 10 TDs
Brent Jackson, DB, Guyer: Recorded 69 tackles
Gabe Jones, S, Timber Creek
Andrej Karic, OL, Carroll
Grant Mahon, DL, Guyer: 3-star 2020 is committed to Oklahoma State
TJ McDaniel, RB, Carroll: SMU commit rushed for 1,900 yards and 23 TDs
RJ Mickens, ATH, Carroll: 4-star 2020 holds 27 offers, ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation
Marco Olivas, LB, Fossil Ridge: Recorded 125 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 INTs
Michael Parrish, LB, Carroll: Recorded 99 tackles and 5 sacks
Sean Payne, LB, Keller: Recorded 96 tackles
Zach Rhea, OL, Eaton
Kayden Steen, LB, Keller: Recorded 120 tackles and 3 sacks
Titus Swen, RB, Eaton: All-state back rushed for 2,300 yards and 27 TDs
William Vuong, ATH, Central: Recorded 119 tackles
Calvin Wiggins, WR, Byron Nelson: 3-star 2019 holds 14 offers
Kacee Williams, DB, Central: Committed to Nevada
District 6-6A
Kevin Anderson, DB, Lewisville: Recorded 82 tackles and 4 INTs
Trejan Bridges, WR, Hebron: 4-star Oklahoma commit caught 13 TDs
Marcel Brooks, LB, Marcus: 4-star 2019 is committed to LSU, recorded 12 sacks
Caden Davis, K, Coppell: A&M commit was 63 of 65 on PATs, 74 touch-backs out of 85 kickoffs
Justin Dinka, RB, Marcus: Rushed for 1,250 yards and 12 TDs; holds 14 offers
Jordan Frost, DL, Irving: Recorded 50 tackles and 7 sacks
Noah Gipson, ATH, MacArthur: Recorded 5 sacks and 21 TFL
Josh Howell, ATH, MacArthur: Recorded 118 tackles
Pierce Hudgens, RB, Flower Mound: Rushed for 8 TDs
Jonathan McGill, ATH, Coppell: 3-star 2019 holds 21 offers; 1,100 all-purpose yards, 8 TDs, 80 tackles
Jaylin Oliver, Nimitz: Recorded 80 tackles and 4 sacks
Blake Short, QB, Flower Mound: Passed for 1,400 yards and 11 TDs in eight games
Darius Snow, S, Hebron: 4-star 2020 recorded 72 tackles; holds 20 offers
District 7-6A
Quin Bright, ATH, Cedar Hill: 3-star 2020 has 10 offers
Richard Chark, RB, Summit: Recorded 1,500 yards and 22 TDs
Donavann Collins, DB, Cedar Hill: 3-star 2019 is committed to TCU
Kade Fletcher, LB, Mansfield: Recorded 72 tackles
Courtland Ford, OT, Cedar Hill: 4-star 2020 holds offers from Bama, Baylor, UGA and more
George Gipson, DB, Grand Prairie: Recorded 85 tackles, 3 sacks and 3 INTs
Darius Houston, LB, Lake Ridge: Recorded 101 tackles
William Jones, DB, Summit: TCU commit picked off six passes
Taylor Jacobs, LB, South Grand Prairie: Recorded 97 tackles and 6 sacks
Sulaiman Kpaka, DL, Grand Prairie: 3-star 2019 is committed to Purdue
Shayne Lawrence, QB, Cedar Hill: Holds 8 offers
Brysen McKinney, Summit: Texas State commit recorded 2,650 yards and 31 TDs
Will Morgan, TE, Waxahachie
Demani Richardson, ATH, Waxahachie: A&M commit recorded 78 tackles and 3 INTs
Chandler Rogers, QB, Lake Ridge: Recorded 1,700 yards and 15 TDs
La’Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto: 3-star 2019 is committed to Texas Tech
Corey Washington, DB, Summit: Recorded 8 INTs
Miles Williams, DB, Mansfield: 3-star 2019 is committed to Cal
Keodrick Young, ATH, South Grand Prairie: Rushed for 653 yards and 7 TDs
District 8-6A
Jose Barbosa, ATH, Molina: Scored 10 TDs
Alex Bartolomei, DL, Richardson: Recorded 92 tackles and 3 sacks
Bo Brewer, QB, Pearce: Threw for 2,100 yards and 23 TDs
Stacy Brown, DB, Duncanville: 3-star 2019 holds 20 offers
Tre’Shon Devones, DB, Duncanville: 3-star 2019 recorded 11 INTs in two years
Kamryn Farrar, DB, Skyline: 3-star 2019 holds 11 offers including TCU
Velton Gardner, QB, Skyline: 3-star 2019 is committed to Kansas State; 2,950 yards and 30 TDs
Ade Harding, LB, Richardson: Recorded 101 tackles
Ja’Quinden Jackson, ATH, Duncanville: Scored 15 TDs; 4-star 2020 holds 16 offers
DeQuan Landon, RB, Pearce: Rushed for 1,300 yards and 12 TDs
Marcus McClanahan, ATH, Dallas White
Dorian Mundy, LB, Skyline: Recorded 96 tackles and 4 sacks
Michael Salgado, OL, Dallas White
Jakson Thomson, Lake Highlands: Threw for 2,400 yards and 19 TDs
Chris Thompson, DB, Duncanville: 4-star 2020 holds 15 offers
Urie Welch, ATH, Berkner: Recorded 103 tackles
Javius Williams, RB, Skyline: Recorded 912 yards and 9 TDs
District 9-6A
Michael Balis, OL, Plano West
Josh Blagowsky, LB, Plano East: Recorded 103 tackles
Kyron Cumby, RB, Plano: Illinois commit recorded 1,800 yards and 23 TDs
Cordrick Dunn, ATH, McKinney: Recorded 600 yards, 5 TDs and 39 tackles
Keyon Hurse, DE, Plano: Recorded 56 tackles and 11 sacks
Jayden Jernigan, DL, Allen: 3-star 2019 is committed to Oklahoma State
JJ Lee, ATH, Plano: Recorded 97 tackles
Cameron Maddox, LB, Boyd: Recorded 94 tackles, 7 sacks and 5 forced fumbles
Jake Majors, OT, Prosper: 3-star 2020 has offers from Stanford, Arizona State, Washington and more
Brandon Mallory, QB, Plano East: Threw for 1,700 yards and 21 TDs
Brent Matiscik, LB, Boyd: Recorded 83 tackes and 3 sacks
EJ Ndoma-Ogar, OG, Allen: 4-star 2019 is committed to OU
Shemar Pearl, DE, Plano West: 3-star 2019 has offers from Bama, UGA, Baylor and more
Andrew Pitts, DB, McKinney: Picked off six passes
Matthew Priddy, RB, Jesuit: Recorded 1,400 yards and 12 TDs
Keegan Shoemaker, QB, Prosper: 3-year starter threw for 1,600 yards and 12 TDs
EJ Smith, RB, Jesuit: Son of Cowboys hall of famer Emmitt; recorded 1,800 yards and 33 TDs
Grant Tisdale, QB, Allen: Ole Miss commit accounted for 3,200 yards and 43 TDs
Theo Wease, WR, Allen: 5-star OU commit is ranked as the No. 3 WR in the nation
District 10-6A
Jarrett Adams, QB, Lakeview Centennial: Threw for 787 yards and 6 TDs in six games
Lemuel Adams, RB, Naaman Forest
Chauncey Amos, RB, Rowlett: Rushed for 500 yards and 9 TDs
Rashad Dixon, QB, Wylie: Recorded 1,700 yards and 20 TDs
Uzochukwu Ebinama, ATH, North Garland
Alonzo Fennell, ATH, Garland
Treyvion Johnson, DL, Lakeview Centennial
Donavon Lee, ATH, Naaman Forest
DaViciea McCartney, ATH, Naaman Forest: All-district selection as a WR, DB and kick returner
Myles Nash, RB, Sachse: 3-star 2020 has offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State
Larry Nguyen, OL, Sachse
Derrick Rose, WR, Sachse: Caught 8 TDs
Hunter Spears, DL, Sachse: 4-star 2019 is committed to Notre Dame
Jaquarion Turner, RB, South Garland: Rushed for 1,800 yards and 20 TDs
District 11-6A
Jacob Clark, QB, Rockwall: Minnesota commit threw for 3,000 yards and 29 TDs
Jawuan Clark, RB, North Mesquite
Kevion Curry, LB, North Mesquite
Devin Davis, WR, Mesquite
Quavon Grant, LB, Horn: Recorded 61 tackles, 4 sacks and 10 TFL
Jermaine Givens, QB, Horn: Committed to Lamar; 4,000 yards and 49 TDs
Bijan Nichols, K, Heath: Perfect 33 of 33 on PATs, 30 touch-backs out of 57 kickoffs
Anfernee Orji, DB, Rockwall: 3-star 2019 has offers from Baylor, Vandy, Auburn, Arkansas and more
Jaxon Smith, WR, Rockwall: 4-star 2020 holds 13 offers, caught 83 passes for 1,300 yards and 9 TDs
Esaias Taylor, RB, Horn: Rushed for 800 yards and 10 TDs
Wyatt Watson, LB, Heath: Recorded 98 tackles
