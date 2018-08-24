Make sure you watch for these area 6A football players this season

As the high school football season begins in one week, here are the players to watch from each Class 6A team in Dallas-Fort Worth during the 2018 season.

District 3-6A

Ja’cory Ashley, CB, Richland: District Defensive Soph. MVP in 2016

Steve Ayisire, S, LD Bell: Recorded 109 tackles and 3 INTs

Michael Black, QB, Haltom: All-state QB accounted for 2,700 yards and 30 TDs

Haltom defeated Keller Central 28-17 to earn a spot in the post season for the first time since 2009. Coach Jason Tucker addressed his team after the game.

Laki Ellis, QB, Trinity: Passed for 1,123 yards and 9 TDs

Thayne Garnett, DL, Weatherford: Recorded 8 sacks

Zion Hardy, RB, LD Bell: Rushed for 1,200 yards and 9 TDs

L.D. Bell running back Zion Hardy (1) takes off for long yardage as Flower Mound played L. D. Bell in high school football at Pennington Field Friday October 13, 2017. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Shamar Johnson, WR, Richland: SMU commit caught 10 TDs; returned two kicks

Shamar Morton, LB, Trinity: Recorded 78 tackles

Justo Perez, LB, Haltom: Recorded 88 tackles

Rashee Rice, WR, Richland: SMU commit had 1,400 yards and 19 TDs

Sau Saafi, DL, Trinity: Predicted to be Defensive MVP, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Ken Seals, QB, Weatherford: Ranked as the No. 1 pro-style 2020 QB in the state.

Weatherford 2020 pro-style quarterback Ken Seals shows off his throwing skills and accuracy at the Georgia football camp this summer. Seals is ranked as the No. 12 pro-style QB in the nation for his class. Video credit Robert Seals.

District 4-6A

Trey Cleveland, WR, Arlington: Texas Tech commit caught 7 TDs

Jack Dawson, QB, Lamar: Threw for 2,600 yards and 24 TDs

Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson throws while protected by Senituli Teuhema as Lamar played Keller Central in high school football at KISD Athletic Complex Thursday September 14, 2017. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Omar Darame, DL, Sam Houston: Recorded 75 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 forced fumbles

Ty DeArman, ATH, Bowie: Arizona State commit recorded 1,025 yards, 7 TDs, 73 tackles, 4 INTs

Brian DeClercq, DL, Arlington

Jayce Godley, DB, Martin: Committed to Nevada

Junior DB Jayce Godley found a gift and took it 99 yards the other way for a huge momentum shift in Martin's win over Odessa Permian.

Antonio Greer, DL, Bowie: Recorded 60 tackles and 6 sacks

Jennings Gresham, OL, Paschal

Julian Johnson, LB, Martin: Recorded 67 tackles and 5 sacks

Caleb Leake, QB, North Crowley: Accounted for 30 TDs

X’Zavion and A’Tavion McDonald, LB, Arlington: Combined for 259 tackles and 5 sacks

D’Aunte Prevost, RB, Bowie: Offers from Baylor and Oklahoma State

Harrison Rice, LB, Trimble Tech: Recorded 95 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 INTs

Willie Roberts, ATH, Martin

The Warriors had their largest signing class last season with 14 players. Now coach Bob Wager faces the task of filling those roles, but loves the chemistry and character of his football team after the spring season.

Thalen Robinson, OT, Bowie: 3-star tackle is committed to Missouri; stands 6-foot-6

Montrell Smith, RB, Martin: Rushed for 780 yards and 5 TDs

Kyron White, DB, Arlington: 3-star 2019 is committed to San Diego State

District 5-6A

Will Bowers, QB, Carroll: Accounted for 3,500 yards and 38 TDs

Dante Cardinali, LB, Byron Nelson: Recorded 87 tackles

Nick Cerniauskas, LB, Eaton: Recorded 108 tackles

Kaedric Cobbs, RB, Guyer: Rushed for 1,400 yards and 25 TDs





Colione Evans, RB, Fossil Ridge: Rushed for 24 TDs

Fossil Ridge RB Colione Evans with a 32-yard TD run on first drive Thursday night.

Graham Faloona, LB, Carroll

DJ Graham, ATH, Central: 4-star 2020 holds offers from LSU, OU, UGA and more

Justin Haler, TE, Timber Creek

Jaylen Hearst, WR, Fossil Ridge: 3-star 2019 holds 17 offers

Sloan Henry, QB, Keller: Passed for 1,750 yards and 21 TDs

Blake Irving, RB, Timber Creek: Rushed for 1,200 yards and 10 TDs

Brent Jackson, DB, Guyer: Recorded 69 tackles

Gabe Jones, S, Timber Creek

Andrej Karic, OL, Carroll

Grant Mahon, DL, Guyer: 3-star 2020 is committed to Oklahoma State

TJ McDaniel, RB, Carroll: SMU commit rushed for 1,900 yards and 23 TDs

RJ Mickens, ATH, Carroll: 4-star 2020 holds 27 offers, ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation

Riley Dodge returns to a program he once led to a UIL state title in 2006. The Dragons officially started the 2018 season on Monday inside their indoor facility. Carroll is looking to build off last year's 10-4 squad.

Marco Olivas, LB, Fossil Ridge: Recorded 125 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 INTs

Michael Parrish, LB, Carroll: Recorded 99 tackles and 5 sacks

Sean Payne, LB, Keller: Recorded 96 tackles

Zach Rhea, OL, Eaton

Kayden Steen, LB, Keller: Recorded 120 tackles and 3 sacks

Titus Swen, RB, Eaton: All-state back rushed for 2,300 yards and 27 TDs

Haslet Eaton rusher Titus Swen has multiple 300-plus-yard games this season.

William Vuong, ATH, Central: Recorded 119 tackles

Calvin Wiggins, WR, Byron Nelson: 3-star 2019 holds 14 offers

Kacee Williams, DB, Central: Committed to Nevada

District 6-6A

Kevin Anderson, DB, Lewisville: Recorded 82 tackles and 4 INTs

Trejan Bridges, WR, Hebron: 4-star Oklahoma commit caught 13 TDs

Marcel Brooks, LB, Marcus: 4-star 2019 is committed to LSU, recorded 12 sacks

Caden Davis, K, Coppell: A&M commit was 63 of 65 on PATs, 74 touch-backs out of 85 kickoffs

Justin Dinka, RB, Marcus: Rushed for 1,250 yards and 12 TDs; holds 14 offers

Jordan Frost, DL, Irving: Recorded 50 tackles and 7 sacks

Noah Gipson, ATH, MacArthur: Recorded 5 sacks and 21 TFL

Josh Howell, ATH, MacArthur: Recorded 118 tackles

Pierce Hudgens, RB, Flower Mound: Rushed for 8 TDs

Jonathan McGill, ATH, Coppell: 3-star 2019 holds 21 offers; 1,100 all-purpose yards, 8 TDs, 80 tackles

Jaylin Oliver, Nimitz: Recorded 80 tackles and 4 sacks

Blake Short, QB, Flower Mound: Passed for 1,400 yards and 11 TDs in eight games

Darius Snow, S, Hebron: 4-star 2020 recorded 72 tackles; holds 20 offers

District 7-6A

Quin Bright, ATH, Cedar Hill: 3-star 2020 has 10 offers

Richard Chark, RB, Summit: Recorded 1,500 yards and 22 TDs

Donavann Collins, DB, Cedar Hill: 3-star 2019 is committed to TCU

Kade Fletcher, LB, Mansfield: Recorded 72 tackles

Courtland Ford, OT, Cedar Hill: 4-star 2020 holds offers from Bama, Baylor, UGA and more

George Gipson, DB, Grand Prairie: Recorded 85 tackles, 3 sacks and 3 INTs

Darius Houston, LB, Lake Ridge: Recorded 101 tackles

William Jones, DB, Summit: TCU commit picked off six passes

Taylor Jacobs, LB, South Grand Prairie: Recorded 97 tackles and 6 sacks

Sulaiman Kpaka, DL, Grand Prairie: 3-star 2019 is committed to Purdue

Shayne Lawrence, QB, Cedar Hill: Holds 8 offers

Brysen McKinney, Summit: Texas State commit recorded 2,650 yards and 31 TDs

Mansfield Summit quarterback Brysen McKinney rushed for 62 yards and three scores and added 128 passing yards and another TD as the Jaguars blanked Fort Worth Paschal 45-0.

Will Morgan, TE, Waxahachie

Demani Richardson, ATH, Waxahachie: A&M commit recorded 78 tackles and 3 INTs

Chandler Rogers, QB, Lake Ridge: Recorded 1,700 yards and 15 TDs

La’Vontae Shenault, WR, DeSoto: 3-star 2019 is committed to Texas Tech

Corey Washington, DB, Summit: Recorded 8 INTs

Miles Williams, DB, Mansfield: 3-star 2019 is committed to Cal

Keodrick Young, ATH, South Grand Prairie: Rushed for 653 yards and 7 TDs

District 8-6A

Jose Barbosa, ATH, Molina: Scored 10 TDs

Alex Bartolomei, DL, Richardson: Recorded 92 tackles and 3 sacks

Bo Brewer, QB, Pearce: Threw for 2,100 yards and 23 TDs

Stacy Brown, DB, Duncanville: 3-star 2019 holds 20 offers

Tre’Shon Devones, DB, Duncanville: 3-star 2019 recorded 11 INTs in two years

Kamryn Farrar, DB, Skyline: 3-star 2019 holds 11 offers including TCU

Velton Gardner, QB, Skyline: 3-star 2019 is committed to Kansas State; 2,950 yards and 30 TDs

Dallas Skyline 3-star QB Velton Gardner Reynaldo Holguin 247Sports

Ade Harding, LB, Richardson: Recorded 101 tackles

Ja’Quinden Jackson, ATH, Duncanville: Scored 15 TDs; 4-star 2020 holds 16 offers

DeQuan Landon, RB, Pearce: Rushed for 1,300 yards and 12 TDs

Marcus McClanahan, ATH, Dallas White

Dorian Mundy, LB, Skyline: Recorded 96 tackles and 4 sacks

Michael Salgado, OL, Dallas White

Jakson Thomson, Lake Highlands: Threw for 2,400 yards and 19 TDs

Chris Thompson, DB, Duncanville: 4-star 2020 holds 15 offers

Duncanville safety Chris Thompson 247Sports

Urie Welch, ATH, Berkner: Recorded 103 tackles

Javius Williams, RB, Skyline: Recorded 912 yards and 9 TDs

District 9-6A

Michael Balis, OL, Plano West

Josh Blagowsky, LB, Plano East: Recorded 103 tackles

Kyron Cumby, RB, Plano: Illinois commit recorded 1,800 yards and 23 TDs

Cordrick Dunn, ATH, McKinney: Recorded 600 yards, 5 TDs and 39 tackles

Keyon Hurse, DE, Plano: Recorded 56 tackles and 11 sacks

Jayden Jernigan, DL, Allen: 3-star 2019 is committed to Oklahoma State

Allen’s Jayden Jernigan (42) is congratulated by head coach Terry Gambill during the second half of Saturday’s game against Round Rock Cedar Ridge. Jose Yau Dallas Morning News

JJ Lee, ATH, Plano: Recorded 97 tackles

Cameron Maddox, LB, Boyd: Recorded 94 tackles, 7 sacks and 5 forced fumbles

Jake Majors, OT, Prosper: 3-star 2020 has offers from Stanford, Arizona State, Washington and more

Brandon Mallory, QB, Plano East: Threw for 1,700 yards and 21 TDs

Brent Matiscik, LB, Boyd: Recorded 83 tackes and 3 sacks

EJ Ndoma-Ogar, OG, Allen: 4-star 2019 is committed to OU

Shemar Pearl, DE, Plano West: 3-star 2019 has offers from Bama, UGA, Baylor and more

Plano West DE Shemar Pearl 247Sports

Andrew Pitts, DB, McKinney: Picked off six passes

Matthew Priddy, RB, Jesuit: Recorded 1,400 yards and 12 TDs

Keegan Shoemaker, QB, Prosper: 3-year starter threw for 1,600 yards and 12 TDs

EJ Smith, RB, Jesuit: Son of Cowboys hall of famer Emmitt; recorded 1,800 yards and 33 TDs

Grant Tisdale, QB, Allen: Ole Miss commit accounted for 3,200 yards and 43 TDs

Theo Wease, WR, Allen: 5-star OU commit is ranked as the No. 3 WR in the nation

Allen WR and Oklahoma commit Theo Wease goes up for a TD pass thrown by fellow Sooners commit Spencer Rattler at The Opening.

District 10-6A

Jarrett Adams, QB, Lakeview Centennial: Threw for 787 yards and 6 TDs in six games

Lemuel Adams, RB, Naaman Forest

Chauncey Amos, RB, Rowlett: Rushed for 500 yards and 9 TDs

Rashad Dixon, QB, Wylie: Recorded 1,700 yards and 20 TDs

Uzochukwu Ebinama, ATH, North Garland

Alonzo Fennell, ATH, Garland

Treyvion Johnson, DL, Lakeview Centennial

Donavon Lee, ATH, Naaman Forest

DaViciea McCartney, ATH, Naaman Forest: All-district selection as a WR, DB and kick returner

Myles Nash, RB, Sachse: 3-star 2020 has offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State

Sachse 3-star all-purpose back Myles Nash. Greg Powers 247Sports

Larry Nguyen, OL, Sachse

Derrick Rose, WR, Sachse: Caught 8 TDs

Hunter Spears, DL, Sachse: 4-star 2019 is committed to Notre Dame

Jaquarion Turner, RB, South Garland: Rushed for 1,800 yards and 20 TDs

Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Spears (Sachse) is committed to Notre Dame. Greg Powers, 247Sports

District 11-6A

Jacob Clark, QB, Rockwall: Minnesota commit threw for 3,000 yards and 29 TDs

Rockwall 3-star QB Jacob Clark Greg Powers 247Sports

Jawuan Clark, RB, North Mesquite

Kevion Curry, LB, North Mesquite

Devin Davis, WR, Mesquite

Quavon Grant, LB, Horn: Recorded 61 tackles, 4 sacks and 10 TFL

Jermaine Givens, QB, Horn: Committed to Lamar; 4,000 yards and 49 TDs

Bijan Nichols, K, Heath: Perfect 33 of 33 on PATs, 30 touch-backs out of 57 kickoffs

Anfernee Orji, DB, Rockwall: 3-star 2019 has offers from Baylor, Vandy, Auburn, Arkansas and more

Rockwall’s Anfernee Orji 247Sports

Jaxon Smith, WR, Rockwall: 4-star 2020 holds 13 offers, caught 83 passes for 1,300 yards and 9 TDs

Esaias Taylor, RB, Horn: Rushed for 800 yards and 10 TDs

Wyatt Watson, LB, Heath: Recorded 98 tackles