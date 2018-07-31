This DFW running back stays close to home, commits over Clemson, Oregon and Minnesota

Southlake Carroll 3-star running back T.J. McDaniel has committed to SMU, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

McDaniel, a senior, chose the Mustangs over Clemson, Oregon, Minnesota and Vanderbilt.

Looking forward to the next chapter in my life....COMMITTED#PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/Qadv0i8Sz5 — TJ McDaniel (@tjmcdaniel4) July 31, 2018

McDaniel rushed for 1,862 yards and 23 touchdowns last season as the Dragons went to the Class 6A Division II state quarterfinals. He was voted first-team all-district.





He was also named honorable mention 6A all-state by The Associated Press and a Star-Telegram first-team all-star.

He rushed for 100 or more yards in nine games and surpassed 200 yards five times. He had one of the state’s best rushing performances of the season when he rushed for 316 yards and five touchdowns on only 16 carries in November against McKinney.

McDaniel also scored at least one touchdown in all but one game.

He is ranked as the No. 95 athlete in the nation and No. 144 overall in the state, per 247Sports.

McDaniel is predicted to win the District 5-6A Offensive MVP award in 2018, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.