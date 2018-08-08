SMU football loading up with Richland High WRs after recent commit from 3-star talent

Richland 3-star wide receiver Rashee Rice has committed to SMU, according to his Twitter page.

“I get to stay at home and play in front of my family and friends. I think that’s pretty cool,” Rice said. “We’re going to change the program around.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Rice holds 22 offers and also considered Nebraska, Arizona State, Boise State, Illinois, Texas Tech, Missouri, Washington State and Minnesota among others.

“I was just comfortable with the SMU staff,” he said. “It wasn’t just one thing that impressed me, there was a lot of different aspects I liked.”

SHARE COPY LINK Richland's Rashee Rice pulls in the pass before Birdville defender knew what hit him. The teams are tied at 14.

His teammate and fellow receiver 3-star Shamar Johnson is also an SMU commit.

“I feel great about it,” said Johnson, who committed in June. “Going to college and knowing what we can do together on the field. I know how good our duo is.”

Rice was among the area’s leaders last season as he recorded 72 catches, 1,386 yards and 19 TDs. One of his best games came against Haltom when he made six grabs for 235 yards and 3 TDs.

Richland receiver Rashee Rice (4) eyes a touchdown catch as Southwest’s Sammi Sanni closes in. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

The Rebels went 11-3 and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

SHARE COPY LINK Richland WR Rashee Rice caught 5 passes for 185 yards and touchdowns of 69 and 26 yards in the Rebels 65-25 win over Nolan Catholic.

Rice had 600 yards and 9 TDs in 2016 as Richland won a playoff game for the first time since 1984. He was an all-district selection both years, first team last season.

The Rebels begin this season at home Aug. 31 against Frisco Lone Star.