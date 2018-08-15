Here’s how the Riley Dodge era officially started at Southlake Carroll

Riley Dodge came into school one August morning in 2007 ready not only for his senior year to begin, but for Southlake Carroll to defend its three-consecutive state titles.

Fast-forward 11 years later and Dodge is back at Carroll to start a new season. Only this time he’s in charge.

“Absolutely, you have a lot of different things on your plate. You’re not just worried about taking a snap,” said Dodge, 29, who was hired in March to be the next Dragons football coach. “You’re worried about running a program and I think the first day went great.”

That first day came on Monday for the first-year head coach.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Riley Dodge and family photographed with Carroll ISD board of trustees on Monday night. Brian Gosset Bgosset@star-telegram.com

“I was telling the guys that I didn’t sleep a lot, just antsy to get out there and the guys did a great job,” said Dodge, who quarterbacked the Dragons to their third-straight state title in 2006 with his father Todd Dodge as head coach.. “It was a great day of work.”

The players were affected by the change too. They were without a head coach for two months before Dodge was hired to replace Hal Wasson.





“The first day he walked in was a memorable moment because everyone’s energy level went up,” senior running back T.J. McDaniel said. “It was different when we had no head coach there for awhile after Coach Wasson. The leaders had to be those role models and push through, but once Coach Dodge came, the energy sky-rocketed. He’s built a relationship with every single guy in that locker room. He’s been here before and sat in the chairs we’ve sat in, and I think he has a great plan.

“The relationship he’s created with the team has been amazing. Being a young coach and seeing him have the energy he has is a whole different atmosphere here.”

Southlake Carroll running back TJ McDaniel (4) celebrates with Jackson Kimble (72) after McDaniel’s touchdown run against Trinity, during the first half Friday night, October 6, 2017 played at Pennington Field in Bedford. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

McDaniel, who’s a 3-star prospect and committed to SMU, is among the top returning running backs in the state after he accounted for over 1,800 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns a season ago.

“I was pumped to get out there and practice. It’s been awesome and a great journey,” he said. “I think this season is going to be 10 times better than last year.”

Luckily for Dodge, he comes to a program with a lot more returning talent.

“As a whole it was a great summer. Our attendance was up and the guys attacked it every week,” he said. “We feel like this group is coming together and you can tell from their energy on Day 1.”

Junior 4-star cornerback R.J. Mickens is one of those key returning starters. He holds 27 offers and is ranked as the No. 5 corner in the nation and No. 5 overall prospect in the state for the Class of 2020.

Southlake Carroll’s RJ Mickens (right) catches a pass against DeSoto in the 2017 area round.

“All summer the team has been bonding and getting better,” said Mickens, who has offers from 23 Power Five schools. “Coach Dodge came with an open-arms approach. You can walk right into his office and talk to him so it definitely helps.”

Will Bowers enters fall camp as the starter at QB. The senior loves to have the once great Carroll QB by his side.

“It’s was amazing to watch him play as a young kid and now to have him as my coach – it’s a great opportunity,” Bowers said. “Biggest thing Coach Dodge has told me is to have no fear when you go out there,” Bowers said. “You can’t go out and have any doubts in your mind. You have to know that you can accomplish what you want on every play.”

Bowers accounted for nearly 3,500 yards of total offense and 38 touchdowns.

SHARE COPY LINK Will Bowers rolled to his right on fourth and goal and hit Carson White for the go ahead TD in the Dragons 28-24 win vs Arlington.

“We’ve met and gone over our accomplishments and goals like winning a district title and playing on Thanksgiving, and getting to that state championship game.”

Carroll begins the regular season Aug. 30 against South Grand Prairie at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl.

The Dragons, who are ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press Class 6A preseason poll, are in District 5-6A with four Keller schools, Denton Guyer, Byron Nelson and Eaton.

Carroll, which also won a state title in 2011, is coming off a 10-4 season last year with a trip to the Class 6A Division II state quarterfinals. The Dragons eliminated defending champ DeSoto in the area round.

“We still have the same expectations. We know we’re in a tough district and there’s going to be no week off,” Dodge said. “It’s going to be a challenge every week, but we’re excited.”