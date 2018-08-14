Five teams from Texas among the all-time winningest high school football programs

MaxPreps writer Kevin Askeland listed the Top 50 all-time winningest high school football programs on Monday and five teams from Texas made the cut.

Dallas Highland Park, back-to-back Class 5A Division I state champs, were the top team from the state coming in at No. 12 with 816 victories.

Valdosta (Ga.) is the winningest program in the country with 917 wins. The Wildcats have won 24 state titles.

Three teams from Kentucky followed and Washington (Massillon, Ohio) rounded out the Top 5.

STATE

Kentucky 6

TEXAS 5

Pennsylvania 4

Oklahoma 4

Tennessee 3

Arkansas 3

Illinois 3

Massachusetts 3

Georgia 3

Ohio 3

TOP 50

1. Valdosta (Ga.): 917

2. Highlands (Ft. Thomas, Ky.): 885

3. Male (Louisville): 878

4. Mayfield (Ky.): 873

5. Washington (Massilllon, Ohio): 871

6. Mount Carmel (Pa.): 846

7: Easton (Pa.): 837

T8: Muskegon (Mich.): 833

T8: Hampton (Va.): 833

10: McKinley (Canton, Ohio): 827

11. Parkersburg (W. Va.): 820

12 HIGHLAND PARK: 816

13. Everett (Mass.): 814

14. Ansonia (Conn.): 808

15. Berwick (Pa.): 807

T16. Steubenville (Ohio): 806

T16: Summerville (S.C.): 806

18. Central (Little Rock): 803

19. Pine Bluff (Ark.): 802

20. Brockton (Mass.): 801

T21. Shelby (N.C.): 799

T21. Lawton (Okla.): 799

23. Clinton (Okla.): 798

24. Ada (Okla.): 789

25. Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 786

T26. Maryville (Tenn.): 785

T26. Long Beach Poly (Calif.): 785

T28. Leominster (Mass.): 784

T28. Bakersfield (Calif.): 784

30. Haynesville (La.): 783

31. Dobyns-Bennett (Tenn.): 782

32. Danville (Ky.): 781

T33. Paducah Tilghman (Ky.): 776

T33. AMARILLO: 776

T33. Nashville (Ark.): 776

36. Washington (Tulsa): 775

37. Steelton-Highspire (Pa.): 774

38. East St. Louis (Ill.): 771

39. New Britain (Conn.): 769

40. Harlan (Iowa): 764

T41. PLANO: 761

T41. LaGrange (Ga.): 761

T41. Gaffney (S.C.): 761

44. St. Xavier (Louisville): 760

45. TEMPLE: 758

46. MART: 749

47. Montgomery Bell (Nashville): 745

T48. Lincoln County (Ga.): 744

T48. Neville (Monroe, La.): 744

T50. Lawrence (Kan.): 743

T50. Chicago Mt. Carmel (Ill.): 743