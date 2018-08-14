Five teams from Texas among the all-time winningest high school football programs

MaxPreps writer Kevin Askeland listed the Top 50 all-time winningest high school football programs on Monday and five teams from Texas made the cut.
Dallas Highland Park, back-to-back Class 5A Division I state champs, were the top team from the state coming in at No. 12 with 816 victories.
Valdosta (Ga.) is the winningest program in the country with 917 wins. The Wildcats have won 24 state titles.
Three teams from Kentucky followed and Washington (Massillon, Ohio) rounded out the Top 5.
STATE
Kentucky 6
TEXAS 5
Pennsylvania 4
Oklahoma 4
Tennessee 3
Arkansas 3
Illinois 3
Massachusetts 3
Georgia 3
Ohio 3
TOP 50
1. Valdosta (Ga.): 917
2. Highlands (Ft. Thomas, Ky.): 885
3. Male (Louisville): 878
4. Mayfield (Ky.): 873
5. Washington (Massilllon, Ohio): 871
6. Mount Carmel (Pa.): 846
7: Easton (Pa.): 837
T8: Muskegon (Mich.): 833
T8: Hampton (Va.): 833
10: McKinley (Canton, Ohio): 827
11. Parkersburg (W. Va.): 820
12 HIGHLAND PARK: 816
13. Everett (Mass.): 814
14. Ansonia (Conn.): 808
15. Berwick (Pa.): 807
T16. Steubenville (Ohio): 806
T16: Summerville (S.C.): 806
18. Central (Little Rock): 803
19. Pine Bluff (Ark.): 802
20. Brockton (Mass.): 801
T21. Shelby (N.C.): 799
T21. Lawton (Okla.): 799
23. Clinton (Okla.): 798
24. Ada (Okla.): 789
25. Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 786
T26. Maryville (Tenn.): 785
T26. Long Beach Poly (Calif.): 785
T28. Leominster (Mass.): 784
T28. Bakersfield (Calif.): 784
30. Haynesville (La.): 783
31. Dobyns-Bennett (Tenn.): 782
32. Danville (Ky.): 781
T33. Paducah Tilghman (Ky.): 776
T33. AMARILLO: 776
T33. Nashville (Ark.): 776
36. Washington (Tulsa): 775
37. Steelton-Highspire (Pa.): 774
38. East St. Louis (Ill.): 771
39. New Britain (Conn.): 769
40. Harlan (Iowa): 764
T41. PLANO: 761
T41. LaGrange (Ga.): 761
T41. Gaffney (S.C.): 761
44. St. Xavier (Louisville): 760
45. TEMPLE: 758
46. MART: 749
47. Montgomery Bell (Nashville): 745
T48. Lincoln County (Ga.): 744
T48. Neville (Monroe, La.): 744
T50. Lawrence (Kan.): 743
T50. Chicago Mt. Carmel (Ill.): 743
