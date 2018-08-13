High School Sports

Allen, Aledo top Associated Press preseason football poll, 5 DFW teams make 5A list

By Brian Gosset

August 13, 2018 01:45 PM

Class 6A

1. Allen (21)

2. Lake Travis (3)

3. Katy

4. Austin Westlake

5. Converse Judson

6. Cypress Fairbanks

7. Longview

8. Galena Park North Shore

9. Duncanville

10. Southlake Carroll

Others receiving votes: Waco Midway 19. Spring Westfield 16. Klein Collins 16. DeSoto 13. Euless Trinity 7. Cibolo Steele 5. The Woodlands 4. Smithson Valley 3. Denton Guyer 3. Humble Atascocita 2. , San Angelo Central 2

1223 hs Allen 09
Allen head coach Terry Gambill holds the UIL state championship trophy up after Eagles beat Austin Lake Travis, 35-33, for the Class 6A Division I title at AT&T Stadium, Dec. 23, 2017.
Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Class 5A

1. Aledo (13)

2. Highland Park (3)

3. Lufkin (5)

4. Denton Ryan (1)

5. Mansfield Legacy (2)

6. Manvel

7. College Station

8. Frisco Lone Star

9. Fort Bend Marshall

10. Cedar Park

Others receiving votes: A&M Consolidated 30. CC Calallen 30. Hutto 25. Angleton 19. Port Neches-Groves 17. Tyler 8. Ennis 6. Lubbock Coronado 4. Marshall 4. Colleyville Heritage 2. Crosby 1. Dripping Springs 1

Jase McClellan
Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) goes 69 yards for a touchdown against Richland during the first half, December 9, 2017 of the high school football 5A Division II state quarterfinal played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Class 4A

1. Carthage (10)

2. Argyle (11)

3. West Orange-Stark (3)

4. Waco La Vega

5. Stephenville

6. Cuero

7. Gilmer

8. Texarkana Pleasant Grove

9. Kennedale

10. Liberty Hill

Others receiving votes: Midlothian Heritage 35. Melissa 14. Silsbee 14. Graham 13. Lubbock Estacado 8. Kilgore 7. Henderson 6. WF Hirschi 6. Midland Greenwood 5. Wimberley 4. Rusk 1. Levelland 1

Kennedale Carthage 003

Class 3A

1. Newton (15)

2. Brock (9)

3. Canadian

4. Goliad

5. Rockdale

6. Gunter

7. Atlanta

8. Childress

9. Yoakum

T10. Lexington

T10. Franklin

Others receiving votes: Waskom 18. Kemp 15. Wall 9. New London West Rusk 7. Shallowater 7. Sonora 7. Grandview 4. Colorado City 2. Big Sandy Harmony 2. Malakoff 2. Mount Vernon 2. Woodville 1. Buffalo 1. Cameron Yoe 1

brock

Class 2A

1. Refugio (14)

2. Mart (8)

3. Mason

4. Shiner

5. Wellington (1)

6. Muenster (1)

7. Burton

8. De Leon

9. Albany

10. Tenaha

Others receiving votes: San Augustine 24. Bosqueville 20. Valley View 16. Stratford 13. Crawford 11. New Deal 9. Hearne 4. Falls City 3. Bremond 3. Lovelady 2. Price Carlisle 1. Sundown 1

