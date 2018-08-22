LSU, Georgia but a few offers for this DFW star. Can he take his team to new heights?

D.J. Graham is one of the top prospects in the nation and he still has two years left at the high school level.

The Keller Central junior is getting offers from the top programs in the country to play on both sides of the ball.

“Oklahoma offered me as an athlete – primarily as a defensive back, but things can change,” he said. “If I can get on the field as a freshman, it doesn’t matter if it’s offense or defense.”

Graham, who’s a 4-star recruit, holds 16 offers with 12 from Power Five schools. He’s ranked as the No. 24 athlete in the nation for the 2020 class and No. 20 overall player in the state, per 247Sports.

Among those that have offered are LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami, Texas Tech and Missouri.

“My summer went pretty good. I went to OU, LSU and had a great time up there,” Graham said. “They all went well and I got to talk to some of the coaches.

“LSU was a great camp. The SEC does it a bit differently – they wear helmets and their practices are more up-tempo. We did a lot of drills. It was fun.”

Graham went to Norman in July for Oklahoma’s “Champ U” BBQ and even had a one-on-on with Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.

Graham said he’s trying to go to the Notre Dame vs. USC game this season and also wants to catches games at OU, LSU and Georgia.

“It was a great time socializing with the other players and coaches,” he said.

But recruiting is on that backburner for the time being. It’s go-time for he and Keller Central’s 2018 season.

“The summer workouts and preparation leading toward this has all been worth it,” Graham said. “Coach said we had one of the best first days so we’ll be ready to go Aug. 31 vs. Birdville.”





Graham has played in 22 games during his career while recording 65 catches, 1,065 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s added 33 tackles, three interceptions and nine deflections last season.

Keller Central’s D.J. Graham looks for running room against Birdville on Thursday during the Chargers’ 17-16 victory. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

He was named honorable mention all-state in 2017 and voted district offensive newcomer as a freshman.

But he’s no longer one of the young guys.

“I’m always training and trying to work my craft,” he said.. “Coach told me I’m not a young guy anymore; I’m an upperclassman and need to lead by example – not just by what I say but what I do on the field.”

“He’s getting stronger and has improved in a couple areas of his game. He has great skills and work ethic. He continues to work hard and get better even at the things he’s already good at,” coach Bart Helsley said. “It’s contagious and the other kids see that and understand what it takes to be a good football player. We’re excited on what this year has to offer for our team and for D.J.”

The Chargers are coming off a 6-5 season and their sixth playoff berth in seven seasons. But if they want to make it seven of eight, they’ll have to replace some big shoes.

“Regardless how many guys come back, 2018 is a brand new team. We might wear the same helmets and uniforms, but there’s a new group and new dynamic,” Helsley said.

“We should do a good job if we continue to go in the direction we’re going,” Graham added. “We just have to play our hardest and play Central football.”

Nevada commit Kacee Williams returns and joins Graham in the secondary.

Other players to watch are DB William Vuong, who recorded 119 tackles last season, OL Sione Finau, OL Jonathan Cornwell, ATH Jack Hecker, RB Eric Cooper and ATH Justin Garrett.

“We graduated some really good players last season,” Helsley said. “But we have a young group that’s stepping in and they’ve done a good job so far.”

After Birdville, the Chargers play Richland and Little Elm.

Their district includes Denton Guyer, Southlake Carroll, Timber Creek, Fossil Ridge, Keller, Eaton and Byron Nelson.

“If you want to be the best, you have to compete in the best district and we’re in one of the best in the area and probably the state,” Helsley said. “I know it’s going to be a challenge every week. We’ll have to play our best football to win every game and that’s what you expect from your players and your program.”