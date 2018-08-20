They’re back in 6A, but don’t call them the underdog. ‘We got something to show them’

Richland’s run in the 5A ranks did not last long.

The Rebels moved down a class during the UIL realignment in 2016 and it benefited the program as they saw the best football in school history.

Richland won a playoff game in 2016 – its first in 32 years - and the Rebels went to the state quarterfinals last season.

But those 5A days are a distant memory now. They were pushed back up to 6A in February.

“You think about it, but we kind of hope we’re at a point in our program that we can compete with anyone no matter what class it is,” coach Ged Kates said. “We’re undefeated right now like every team in Texas.”

They join state powers Euless Trinity and San Angelo Central along with Haltom, Abilene, LD Bell and Weatherford in District 3-6A.

“Everyone thinks we’re the underdogs because we moved up to 6A, but we got something to show them,” said 3-star senior receiver Rashee Rice, who’s committed to SMU.

The past two graduating class at Richland were among the best.

DaShaun White, Rylee Johnson, Landon Le, Trae Self and Larry Nixon are just a few that went on to play college ball.

White was an All-American and went to Oklahoma. He was also named Star-Telegram defensive player of the year and Male Athlete of the Year.

“We think our talent level now is as good as it has been,” Kates said. “The two classes before them was very leadership rich – it was off the charts, but these guys have done a great job the past couple months.”

Only nine starters return from 2017, but there’s hope.

“We’re going to out-work everyone,” Rice said. “People will step up when it’s their time to shine and we’re ready.”

Rice isn’t the only SMU commit that plays for Richland as fellow senior receiver Shamar Johnson committed in June.

“There’s no telling what we can do this season,” he said. “We have many weapons on each side of the ball.”

Rice and Johnson combined for 2,000 yards receiving and 29 touchdowns last season.

“We’re going to wake some teams up and show we can run with all of them,” Johnson said.

The Rebels went 21-5 the past two years in 5A. Previously in the highest classification, they didn’t win a playoff game since 1984 prior to two seasons ago.

They only had two winning seasons from 2004-15, according to MaxPreps.

But Richland isn’t worried about what class it’s in or who’s in front of them.

“Last two years we’ve been so good because it wasn’t about the opponent – we focused on ourselves and if we continue to do that we’ll be fine,” Kates said.

The secondary will be solid with cornerback Ja’cory Ashley, safety Kevin Garcia and safety Zander Orr returning.

Running back Brandon Johnson, Shamar’s younger brother, had some good moments last season in limited action and 6-foot-5 quarterback Gavin Colopy has been running first-team reps.

“We feel like we’re pretty good up front and we have a high skill level,” Kates said. “We’re excited no matter who we’re going to play.”

Richland starts the season by hosting another state quarterfinalist in Frisco Lone Star on Aug. 31. The Rebels also play Keller Central, Rockwall-Heath and Arlington Lamar in non-district.