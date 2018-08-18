TXA 21 announces 2018 high school football broadcast schedule

TXA 21 announced Friday morning its schedule for the 2018 high school football season.

In addition to the High School Football Game of the Week, TXA 21 will air its weekly half-hour long football show “Friday Night Stars” which will air 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays from The Ford Center at The Star beginning Oct. 11.

Friday, Aug. 31, 10:30 p.m. – Aledo at Denton Guyer

Aledo, coming off a 15-1 state finalist season, steps up to play Class 6A opponent, Denton Guyer at CH Collins Stadium. Watch for the running game as Aledo features Oklahoma commit Jase McClellan (1,600 yards, 28 TD) while Guyer starts Kaedric Cobbs (1,362 yards, 25 TD).

Friday, Sept. 7, 10:30 p.m. – Prosper at Keller Timber Creek

It will be three-year starter QB Keegan Shoemaker of Prosper vs. Timber Creek RB Blake Irving (1,200 yards) as the Eagles and Falcons kick off from Keller ISD Complex.

Friday, Sept. 14, 10:30 p.m. – Colleyville Heritage at Euless Trinity





The Panthers and Trojans each won 11 games last year and reached at least the third round of the playoffs. Texas A&M commit Kam Brown will likely play both ways. Watch for Trinity WR Keanu Hill, who’s the son of former Texas Tech WR Lloyd Hill.





Friday, Sept. 21, 10:30 p.m. – Rockwall at Arlington Martin





Bob Wager knows how to win games at Martin. He’s been doing it for over a decade. He’ll try to scheme up a game-plan to beat Rockwall QB and Minnesota commit Jacob Clark (2,932 yards, 29 TD).





Friday, Sept. 28, 10:30 p.m. – Denton at Denton Ryan





What better way to kick off district play than with a match-up of traditional rivals? Denton has a promising passer in junior QB Landry Kinne. Landry Award finalist QB Spencer Sanders graduated and went to Oklahoma State, but Ryan adds talent with Drew Sanders, a junior transfer from Colleyville Heritage who can play QB and LB and has already committed to Oklahoma.





Friday, Oct. 5, 10:30 p.m. – Coppell at Hebron





This showdown of District 6-6A favorites provides an intriguing match-up when Coppell’s do-everything WR/DB Jonathan McGill lines up against Hebron’s highly touted WR Trejan Bridges, a Nike Elite 11 prospect and The Opening finalist, who has committed to Oklahoma.

Friday, Oct. 12, 10:30 p.m. – Plano West at McKinney Boyd

Both teams are projected to miss the playoffs in 2018. Plano West is looking to win a game after going winless last season. Boyd returns 11 starters including six on offense. Watch for Plano West DE Shemar Pearl.

Friday, Oct. 26, 10:30 p.m. – Mansfield Summit at DeSoto

Texas State commit Brysen McKinney and TCU William Jones look to help Summit to a win over DeSoto and new coach Mike Robinson, who have talented WRs La’Vontae Shenault (Texas Tech commit) and Bryon Hanspard.

Friday, Nov. 2, 10:30 p.m. – Southlake Carroll at Haslet Eaton

The Eaton Eagles move up to Class 6A and get their first look at the Dragons from Northwest ISD Stadium. Riley Dodge returns to coach his alma mater while Carroll has talented RB TJ McDaniel (SMU commit) and WR/DB RJ Mickens (27 offers). Eaton RB Titus Swen was second team all-state last season with 2,300 yards and 27 TDs.

Friday, Nov. 9, 10:30 p.m. – Flower Mound Marcus at Lewisville





The 33rd annual Battle of the Axe is the perfect way to wrap up the regular season, with two teams that are playing in new districts and hoping for breakthrough playoff seasons. The Marauders, who have won 13 of the last 15 meetings, are led by RB Justin Dinka and LB Marcel Brooks (LSU commit). Fighting Farmers head coach Michael Odle, the starting QB on Lewisville’s 1996 state championship team, is in his second season at his alma mater.





All regular season broadcasts will air on a same-night tape delay, and an encore broadcast will air Saturdays at 11 a.m. Doug Anderson and LaDarrin McLane will call the games. Playoff game broadcasts will be announced at a later date.