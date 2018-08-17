How do you replace a legend? This high school is figuring it out on the go.

Dale Keeling was all the city of Everman knew for the past 20 years.

Hired as head coach in 1998, Keeling took the Bulldogs to new heights, reaching the playoffs in 17-straight seasons from 1999-2015.

He won 236 career games with the purple and gold, but most impressive was Keeling’s playoff success.

The Bulldogs won back-to-back UIL state titles in 2001 and 2002. Everman went to the state semifinals on three different occasions and the state quarterfinals three more times.

Following a bi-district loss to Waxahachie in November, Keeling took his final bow. The Bulldogs finished 7-4 and won a district title.

Everman Coach Dale Keeling during the national anthem with his team before taking on Crowley. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Dale Matlock has moved over from defensive coordinator and will try to fill some big shoes.

“We miss Coach Keeling – he’s been here for two decades – and since he’s been gone things are a little different, Matlock said. “We’re going to miss our leader, but we’re trying to move on and start a new chapter in Everman’s book.

“It was a slight transition for me, but it’s been pretty steady.”

Matlock has been with the program just as long as Keeling, whose name now bares on the school’s field house. The two have known each other for 30 years.

“He hasn’t been out much, but he did come by the other day to say hi and make sure we’re doing OK,” Matlock said. “He’s welcomed any time and his two cents are very valuable.

“I want to take away the things I’ve taken away from him the past 30 years. The mentor-ship he gave us and how to model a successful program.”

The Bulldogs began the fall on Aug. 6. They return 14 starters – seven on each side.

“I’ve liked their effort and attitude,” Matlock said. ‘We’re excited with the guys returning and the ones with will step in. We had a great sub-varsity team, but it’s the kids with experience that’s going to be difference makers for us.”

Among the top returners are junior running back Jyden Hollie (500 yards rushing, 4 TDs) and seniors Keonte Lusk (616 total yards, 6 TDs), quarterback Antonio Little, defensive end Makenzie Hollie and linebacker Tre’ Green.

“We’re coming back from a district title so we’re playing with a chip on our shoulders,” Green said. “It wasn’t too different around here – we just picked up the same level of intensity that coach Keeling had.”

Little will split time with 6-foot-3 sophomore Juan Davis, who Matlock said is “the best sophomore we’ve seen at Everman in his 20 years.”

The pair combined for 18 touchdowns last season.

“We have two really talented kids and we’re happy to have them,” Matlock said. “We plan to use them in a lot of different ways so we can have more explosiveness on the field.”

Makenzie Hollie recorded 42 tackles and five sacks while DB Courien Newton added 61 tackles. DB James Brooks led the team with five interceptions.

“We’re going to be pretty good on defense,” Green said. “We’re expecting to cause many turnovers so we can get the ball back to our offense.”

The Bulldogs start the regular season Aug. 31 at Crowley and host Stephenville Sept. 7.

Their district includes Aledo, Midlothian, Burleson, Burleson Centennial, Joshua, Cleburne, Arlington Seguin and Waco University.

“Each week will be a quality opponent. It will be a challenge, but the opportunity is there,” Matlock said. “Our goals were never different. We want to get the very best out of our kids and at the highest level. We want to beat Crowley, win district and go on a playoff run. The ultimate goal is state and it has been a realistic one here. We have the ability to do it.”