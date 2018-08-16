They left Jerry World with a bad taste in their mouth. Here’s how they plan to fix it

The Kennedale football program keeps re-writing history.

The Wildcats reached the state semifinals for the first time in 2016 only to take it a step further with a trip to the Class 4A Division I title game last year.

The end result, though, did not play out the way they envisioned as Carthage won its second-straight title with a convincing 49-21 victory in December.

“Carthage got the best of us,” said coach Richard Barrett, who’s been with the program for nearly 30 years. “We found out some things about ourselves – where to improve – and the kids returning understand that. It serves as motivation and we’re going to try to make a run this year and see if we can do it again.”

Oh, you better believe they’ll use that loss as motivation for this season. The Bulldogs scored on their first seven possessions.

“We didn’t like that feeling,” all-state 2021 corner J.D.Coffey said. “We don’t like to lose, but we’ve been practicing and getting better every day. We’re coming back this year harder, stronger and faster.”

Added 3-star receiver Jaden Smith, who is committed to Montana State: “Ever since that state game, I’ve been ready to go. The defense has put the work in and the offense gets better every time we touch the ball. We’ll be pretty good this season and I can see Kennedale as one of those teams that gets back to the state championship.”

It shouldn’t be news that Kennedale is one of the top 4A teams in the state. The Wildcats haven’t missed the playoffs since 2000 and they’ve gone at least three rounds deep five of the past six seasons.

They’ll rely heavily on senior running back D.J. Kirven, who rushed for 2,300 yards and 42 touchdowns.

“Feels good to get back out there,” said Kirven, who will spearhead Kennedale’s Wing-T attack this season. “We lost big in that final game, but we’re going to bounce back. We’re trying to go 10-0 in the regular season and make another playoff run.”

He’s got all the confidence in the world from his head coach.

“We know what D.J. can do,” Barrett said. “He can coach too because he’s been on varsity since his freshman year. His work ethic has improved and he knows he can’t rest on last year’s numbers. It only motivates him to do better and I think he’ll have another great season.”

The Wildcats typically have a two-headed monster in the backfield, and have produced notable backs like Juwan Washington, Quardraiz Wadley, and Dailyn Wells. Jaden Knowles, who rushed for 2,200 yards and 34 TDs, is now at Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Kennedale running back D.J. Kirven (28) breaks a long run for one of his five rushing touchdowns in Friday’s Class 4A playoff semifinal win over Stephenville. Brad Loper

They think junior Micah Conner is next in line.

“He has paid his dues and it’s his time to shine,” Barrett said. “We do have some others that will compete with him so good news is we have some depth there, and we’re excited to see who will come out.”

Among other returners are QB Evan Jowers (20 TDs), LB Jalen Myers (92 tackles, 8 sacks) and DB Spencer Roof.

The biggest area for Kennedale to replace is offensive line.The Wildcats graduated five of six starters, which led a rushing attack that averaged over 350 yards per game.

But Barrett is hopeful.

“We’re going to miss those guys,” Barrett said. “A lot of good players and great kids, but we have some that are ready to step into those positions and I think they can do some really nice things for us.”

Kennedale, which is ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Class 4A preseason poll, opens Aug. 31 at home against Decatur.

The Wildcats will play on the road vs. Midlothian Heritage in Week 2.

“We certainly lost a lot of talented players and graduated 18 seniors,” Barrett said. “Most of them were with us since seventh grade so they knew the expectations and what to do to hold up the tradition here. I think the seniors and this team in 2018 have the same mindset and goals – they want to be the best they can be and play as long as they can.”

Kennedale Wildcats head coach Richard Barrett celebrates Friday’s 54-28 win against the Stephenville Yellow Jackets. Brad Loper