Here are the DFW high school football coaching changes in 2018

There was plenty of turnover this past off-season across the Metroplex when it came to new head coaches.
Here’s a look at those from around the area:
CROWLEY
New coach: J.J. Resendez
Previous: Chris James
EVERMAN
New coach: Dale Matlock
Previous: Dale Keeling
BREWER
New coach: Todd Peterman
Previous: Wade Griffin
FW COUNTRY DAY
New coach: Brian Phelps
Previous: Frank Gendusa
FW PASCHAL
New coach: Chris James
Previous: Matt Miracle
FW POLYTECHNIC
New coach: Jeff Green
Previous: Chris Roberts
FW SOUTH HILLS
New coach: Mika Harp
Previous: J.J. Resendez
JOSHUA
New coach: Gary Robinson
Previous: Mike Burt
LAKE WORTH
New coach: Tracy Welch
Previous: Keri Timmerman
NORTH CROWLEY
New coach: Courtney Allen
Previous: Eugene Rogers
SOUTHLAKE CARROLL
New coach: Riley Dodge
Previous: Hal Wasson
ARGYLE LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
New coach: Steven Greek
Previous: Barton Hundley
CARROLLTON RL TURNER
New coach: Isaiah Young
Previous: Mike Ramirez
DESOTO
New coach: Mike Robinson
Previous: Todd Peterman
ENNIS
New coach: Sam Harrell
Previous: Jack Alvarez
FARMERSVILLE
New coach: Brandon Hankins
Previous: Sammy Burnett
FORNEY
New coach: Aaron Woods
Previous: Kevin Rush
FRISCO HERITAGE
New coach: Kenneth Gilchrist
Previous: Che Hendrix
FRISCO LEGACY CHRISTIAN
New coach: Scott Smith
Previous: Andrew Embry
FRISCO MEMORIAL
New coach: Derick Roberson
First year
GRAND PRAIRIE
New coach: Tony Tademy
Previous: Gary Bartel
DALLAS HILLCREST
New coach: Jacob Ramon
Previous: Andy Todd
IRVING
New coach: Eric De Los Santos
Previous: Aaron De La Torre
KRUM
New coach: Allen Oh
Previous: Gary Robinson
MCKINNEY
New coach: Marcus Shavers
Previous: Jeff Smith
NORTH MESQUITE
New coach: Tim Seder
Previous: Mike Robinson
DALLAS PINKSTON
New coach: Derek Lewis
Previous: Derwin Dukes
RED OAK
New coach: Chris Ross
Previous: Brian Brown
DALLAS ROOSEVELT
New coach: Aaron Wallace
Previous: Randall Johnson
DALLAS SKYLINE
New coach: Herman Johnson
Previous: Derick Roberson
ADDISON TRINITY CHRISTIAN
New coach: Mike Singletary
Previous: Mark Howard
WAXAHACHIE
New coach: Todd Alexander
Previous: Jon Kitna
DALLAS WHITE
New coach: Tony Johnson
Previous: Rudy Powe
WYLIE EAST
New coach: Mike Dormady
Previous: Joe Lepsis
Comments