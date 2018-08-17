High School Football

August 17, 2018 1:00 PM

Here are the DFW high school football coaching changes in 2018

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

There was plenty of turnover this past off-season across the Metroplex when it came to new head coaches.

Here’s a look at those from around the area:

CROWLEY

New coach: J.J. Resendez

Previous: Chris James

J.J. Resendez is the next head coach at Crowley.

EVERMAN

New coach: Dale Matlock

Previous: Dale Keeling

BREWER

New coach: Todd Peterman

Previous: Wade Griffin

FW COUNTRY DAY

New coach: Brian Phelps

Previous: Frank Gendusa

FW PASCHAL

New coach: Chris James

Previous: Matt Miracle

FW POLYTECHNIC

New coach: Jeff Green

Previous: Chris Roberts

FW SOUTH HILLS

New coach: Mika Harp

Previous: J.J. Resendez

JOSHUA

New coach: Gary Robinson

Previous: Mike Burt

LAKE WORTH

New coach: Tracy Welch

Previous: Keri Timmerman

NORTH CROWLEY

New coach: Courtney Allen

Previous: Eugene Rogers

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL

New coach: Riley Dodge

Previous: Hal Wasson

ARGYLE LIBERTY CHRISTIAN

New coach: Steven Greek

Previous: Barton Hundley

CARROLLTON RL TURNER

New coach: Isaiah Young

Previous: Mike Ramirez

DESOTO

New coach: Mike Robinson

Previous: Todd Peterman

ENNIS

New coach: Sam Harrell

Previous: Jack Alvarez

FARMERSVILLE

New coach: Brandon Hankins

Previous: Sammy Burnett

FORNEY

New coach: Aaron Woods

Previous: Kevin Rush

FRISCO HERITAGE

New coach: Kenneth Gilchrist

Previous: Che Hendrix

FRISCO LEGACY CHRISTIAN

New coach: Scott Smith

Previous: Andrew Embry

FRISCO MEMORIAL

New coach: Derick Roberson

First year

GRAND PRAIRIE

New coach: Tony Tademy

Previous: Gary Bartel

DALLAS HILLCREST

New coach: Jacob Ramon

Previous: Andy Todd

IRVING

New coach: Eric De Los Santos

Previous: Aaron De La Torre

KRUM

New coach: Allen Oh

Previous: Gary Robinson

MCKINNEY

New coach: Marcus Shavers

Previous: Jeff Smith

NORTH MESQUITE

New coach: Tim Seder

Previous: Mike Robinson

DALLAS PINKSTON

New coach: Derek Lewis

Previous: Derwin Dukes

RED OAK

New coach: Chris Ross

Previous: Brian Brown

DALLAS ROOSEVELT

New coach: Aaron Wallace

Previous: Randall Johnson

DALLAS SKYLINE

New coach: Herman Johnson

Previous: Derick Roberson

ADDISON TRINITY CHRISTIAN

New coach: Mike Singletary

Previous: Mark Howard

NFL Hall-of-Famer Mike Singletary (middle) has been named the new head football coach at Trinity Christian-Addison.

WAXAHACHIE

New coach: Todd Alexander

Previous: Jon Kitna

DALLAS WHITE

New coach: Tony Johnson

Previous: Rudy Powe

WYLIE EAST

New coach: Mike Dormady

Previous: Joe Lepsis

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

View more video

High School Football