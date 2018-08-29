Southlake Carroll wide receiver R.J. Mickens (10) eyes the ball past DeSoto defensive back Jabbar Muhammad.
Southlake Carroll wide receiver R.J. Mickens (10) eyes the ball past DeSoto defensive back Jabbar Muhammad. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Southlake Carroll wide receiver R.J. Mickens (10) eyes the ball past DeSoto defensive back Jabbar Muhammad. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Dallas-Fort Worth High School Football Power Rankings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 29, 2018 08:00 AM

Here are our “Dallas-Fort Worth High School Football Power Rankings” entering Week 1 of the 2018 season.

We will send them out every Wednesday.

As TXHSFB gears up for another season in 2018, take a look back at some of the highlights from a fun-filled 2017.

By

CLASS 6A

1. Allen (16-0); Next game- Mesquite Horn

2. Duncanville (11-1); Next game- Lancaster

3. Southlake Carroll (10-4); Next game- South Grand Prairie

4. Euless Trinity (11-3); Next game- Waco Midway

5. DeSoto (10-2); Next game- Odessa Permian

6. Sachse (12-1); Next game- Coppell

7. Coppell (11-2); Next game- Sachse

8. Mansfield (11-2); Next game- Broken Arrow, Okla.

9. Arlington Martin (11-2); Next game- Austin Lake Travis

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

10. Denton Guyer (7-4); Next game- Aledo

Daniel Maberry was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma in January, but became cancer free after six months.

By

CLASS 5A

1. Aledo (15-1); Next game- Denton Guyer

2. Highland Park (15-1); Next game- Rockwall

3. Mansfield Legacy (12-3); Next game- Jenks, Okla.

4. Denton Ryan (14-1); Next game- Mesquite Poteet

5. Frisco Lone Star (12-2); Next game- Richland

6. Colleyville Heritage (11-2); Next game- North Forney

7. Ennis (8-4); Next game- Waxahachie

8. North Forney (10-3); Next game- Colleyville Heritage

9. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-3); Next game- Dallas Skyline

10. Everman (7-4); Next game- Crowley

Four-star defensive back Jeffery Carter, who transferred from Aledo to Mansfield Legacy, says the Broncos will have the best defense in the state. Carter was a popular man at The Opening on Sunday, as interest remains high on the uncommitted DB.

By

CLASS 4A/OTHERS

1. Argyle (12-1); Next game- Stephenville

2. Kennedale (14-2); Next game- Decatur

3. Midlothian Heritage (12-1); Gatesville

4. Plano Prestonwood (12-2); Next game- Wylie

5. Melissa (12-2); Next game- Argyle Liberty Christian

6. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (12-2); Next game- Dallas Bishop Lynch

7. Brock (13-3); Next game- Brownwood

8. Celina (9-4); Next game- Frisco Memorial

9. Gunter (15-1); Next game- Daingerfield

10. Glen Rose (9-2); Next game- Grandview

David Rowlands, an American football coach in Leeds, England, stayed with the Brock football team for a week to study the program and what it takes to be a great team. Brock won a state championship in its second season.

By

  Comments  