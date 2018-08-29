Here are our “Dallas-Fort Worth High School Football Power Rankings” entering Week 1 of the 2018 season.
We will send them out every Wednesday.
CLASS 6A
1. Allen (16-0); Next game- Mesquite Horn
2. Duncanville (11-1); Next game- Lancaster
3. Southlake Carroll (10-4); Next game- South Grand Prairie
4. Euless Trinity (11-3); Next game- Waco Midway
5. DeSoto (10-2); Next game- Odessa Permian
6. Sachse (12-1); Next game- Coppell
7. Coppell (11-2); Next game- Sachse
8. Mansfield (11-2); Next game- Broken Arrow, Okla.
9. Arlington Martin (11-2); Next game- Austin Lake Travis
10. Denton Guyer (7-4); Next game- Aledo
CLASS 5A
1. Aledo (15-1); Next game- Denton Guyer
2. Highland Park (15-1); Next game- Rockwall
3. Mansfield Legacy (12-3); Next game- Jenks, Okla.
4. Denton Ryan (14-1); Next game- Mesquite Poteet
5. Frisco Lone Star (12-2); Next game- Richland
6. Colleyville Heritage (11-2); Next game- North Forney
7. Ennis (8-4); Next game- Waxahachie
8. North Forney (10-3); Next game- Colleyville Heritage
9. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-3); Next game- Dallas Skyline
10. Everman (7-4); Next game- Crowley
CLASS 4A/OTHERS
1. Argyle (12-1); Next game- Stephenville
2. Kennedale (14-2); Next game- Decatur
3. Midlothian Heritage (12-1); Gatesville
4. Plano Prestonwood (12-2); Next game- Wylie
5. Melissa (12-2); Next game- Argyle Liberty Christian
6. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (12-2); Next game- Dallas Bishop Lynch
7. Brock (13-3); Next game- Brownwood
8. Celina (9-4); Next game- Frisco Memorial
9. Gunter (15-1); Next game- Daingerfield
10. Glen Rose (9-2); Next game- Grandview
