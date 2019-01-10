Former Southlake Carroll coach will become next head football coach at Corsicana

Former Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson is set to become the next HFC at Corsicana, pending the school board’s approval, Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell announced on Thursday.

According to Stepp, one of Wasson’s first jobs was an assistant at Corsicana. Since then, Wasson has had stints at Fossil Ridge, Italy, San Saba, Pittsburgh, Kerens, Mexia and Liberty Hill.

In 11 seasons at Carroll, Wasson was 121-25 with an .829 winning percentage, including a state championship in 2011. The Dragons finished 10-4 in 2017 and advanced to the Class 6A Division II state quarterfinals before falling to Waco Midway, 42-28.

He owns a 249-114-3 career record.





Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Hal Wasson, who has been Southlake Carroll’s head coach for the past 11 seasons, might not be around to coach his 12th season for the Dragons. He’s currently on paid administrative leave. Khampha Bouaphanh Star-Telegram

Wasson was the focus of a two-month long investigation early last year. He was put on paid administrative leave on Jan. 24 and Carroll ISD cut ties with him after the two parties agreed on a settlement agreement on Feb. 25.

Nearly a month later, Wasson was hired as the new executive director of athletics with Irving ISD. Three days after, Carroll ISD approved the hiring of Riley Dodge as Dragons HFC.

Wasson replaces Steve Hoffman, who accepted the job at new school Buda Johnson, which begins operations in August. Hoffman led the Tigers to a 9-3 record in 2018 before losing, 28-20 to Burleson Centennial in the area round.