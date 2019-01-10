Aledo, Steve Wood shake things up with major announcement inside the football program

Steve Wood announced to his team Thursday morning he will no longer be the head football coach at Aledo and will move up in the program. Wood will become Aledo’s athletic director starting at the end of the month.

Tim Buchanan will remain AD until the end of the month and return to the sideline as the next head coach, pending the board’s approval on Jan. 22 (the position changes would be effective Jan. 28). He led the Bearcats from 1993-2014, where he won five state titles and complied a 227-53-3 record.

“I am beyond excited about the opportunity to transition into the role of Athletic Director,” Wood said in a press release. “Aledo has been a very special place for me and my family and I want to do all I can to see that it stays that way for as long as possible. My hope is to give our athletes and coaches in all sports the best possible environment and opportunity for success. I look forward to many great things ahead for all our of programs.”

“In my time as the full-time Athletic Director, I have come to realize how much I have missed coaching,” Buchanan added. “This led me to announce my intention to retire last spring. The chance to coach again in Aledo ISD is something I couldn’t turn down.”

Wood continued Buchanan’s winning tradition when the former defensive coordinator took over in 2014. In five seasons, Aledo went 75-4 with four appearances in the state title game. The Bearcats won three championships with Wood.

Calallen head coach Phil Danaher congratulates Aledo head coach Steve Wood after the 5A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, Friday, December 16, 2016. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

Following Buchanan’s retirement in the summer of 2014, Wood was promoted to interim head coach. Aledo went on to win its sixth state title and fifth in six years that fall in a 49-45 classic over Temple. Two months later, the interim tag was dropped.

The Bearcats went 15-1 and followed it up by going 13-2 in 2015 with a trip to the state semifinals.

Aledo has now reached the state title game each of the past three seasons, defeating Calallen, 24-16, in 2016 for the program’s seventh championship. The Bearcats came up two points short of a title vs. College Station in 2017.

Wood guided the team back to AT&T Stadium in December where they won a UIL record-tying eighth state football title with a 55-19 victory over Fort Bend Marshall. It was Aledo’s seventh in 10 years.

Tim Buchanan has been with Aledo since 1993. The Bearcats won a UIL record-tying 8th state football title, 55-19 over Fort Bend Marshall, Friday December 21, 2018.

While Wood has three titles as Aledo head coach, he’s been there for seven of those eight rings. Wood joined Buchanan’s staff in 2002. The Bearcats also won in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Buchanan, who’s been with Aledo since 1993, stepped down after 21 years and moved to athletic director in 2014.

He announced his retirement as AD last February, which would’ve taken him to the end of 2017-18, but decided to stay on for one more semester up until this month.

The Bearcats own a state record 83-game district winning streak, which started in 2007. They’ve also won 11 consecutive district titles, haven’t missed a postseason since 1996 and have won a playoff game in 23-straight seasons.