Hullaby bros, including UT commit, return to Timberview with eyes on a state title

Mansfield Timberview football Montaye Dawson heads to the end zone on a 40-yard run. The score put Timberview up 14-7, 6:10 to go in the first.

Mansfield Timberview was already feeling pretty good about things heading into the spring.

The Wolves return 16 starters, eight on each side of the ball, and are coming off its deepest playoff run in seven years.

Then things took an unexpected, but welcomed turn in July.

Texas Longhorns commitment Jaden Hullaby and his brother Landon Hullaby, a top area recruit himself, were returning to the Wolves.

They had been in the Timberview feeder system and Jaden even played quarterback for the Wolves in 2017. But then Jaden moved to running back at Bishop Dunne in 2018, where he rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns, and caught 33 passes for 400 yards and eight TDs.

“We kind of anticipated Jaden being the guy for the next three years then he went to Bishop Dunne,” Timberview head coach James Brown said. “We didn’t expect him to come back, but to get some good news like that always helps.”

The reason for the move was simple for the Hullaby brothers.

“We moved because at the time we felt that it was the best thing for me and my little brother. We didn’t leave on bad terms,” Jaden Hullaby said. “We moved back because we wanted to finish high school with friends we grew up with.”

COMMITTING TO THE TEXAS LONGHORNS

Jaden has quickly become one of the top prospects in the state.

He received his first offer from Florida in January 2018 and is currently up to 26. He was offered by Texas on March 11 and committed two weeks later.

“I feel like Texas has the best plan for me as a player and athlete,” he said. “They have great academics and it’s in a town I can thrive in. We are building some good classes with 2020 and 2021. I also love the family atmosphere.”

While Jaden is a top talent, his brother is far from just another high school football player.

The sophomore defensive back already has 14 offers, which include TCU, Texas Tech, USC, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Baylor and Arkansas.

“Those two pieces are key for us,” said senior cornerback Jalen Kimber, a 4-star Georgia commit. “Both guys are really good players and can do some great things. It’s going to create a lot of different matchups for us on offense and defense.”

THREE-HEADED MONSTER

The addition of Jaden gives Timberview three 1,000-yard rushers.

Stacy Sneed (1,250 yards, 16 TDs) is a 3-star 2020, who holds 15 offers. Montaye Dawson (1,020 yards, 8 TDs) is a 3-star 2021, who holds 12 offers. Together they have a combined 19 Power Five offers.

“We can run a lot of two-back and three-back formations or have one or two at slot receiver, so we can get everyone involved,” Brown said. “We can use them in a lot of different ways.”

“We have all the pieces we need to be successful. It’s on us to put in the work and achieve our ultimate goal, which is a state championship,” Jaden added. “We have a lot of talent in the backfield and the good part about it is that we are very versatile and each bring something unique to the offense.”