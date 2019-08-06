All-purpose back with SEC offers will attend this Fort Worth school this year

Sachse 3-star all-purpose back Myles Nash. 247Sports

Myles Nash, one of the top all-purpose backs in Dallas-Fort Worth, is moving west of the Metroplex.

Nash, a senior who was with Sachse for the past three seasons, announced that he is transferring to Fort Worth Southwest Christian for his final year.

“I’ve had some great times while at Sachse High School and Garland ISD. As I get ready to begin a new adventure with my family in Fort Worth, I’ll also be creating new memories at my new school Fort Worth Southwest Christian,” Nash said in a tweet on Sunday.

Nash has offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Illinois State and received one from McMurry State on Monday.

According to 247Sports, Nash is a 3-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 25 all-purpose back in the country. He is eighth among Texas players and third in DFW behind EJ Smith (Dallas Jesuit) and Ty Jordan (West Mesquite).

Nash recorded 800 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, and 30 catches for 450 yards and 5 TDs over the past two seasons at Sachse, which went 31-6 the last three years.