Fort Worth-area football teams start fall camp; found out when your school begins

Hello August!

It’s officially the month when high school football begins in Texas.

Who’s excited?

Check out when Fort Worth-area schools start fall camp.

If you’re team isn’t listed, please send an email to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Schedule

August 1: First day of conditioning for TAPPS

August 5: First day of conditioning for 4A and below, and 6A/5A without spring training

August 10: First day of full contact for 4A and below, and 6A/5A without spring training

August 12: First day of conditioning for 6A/5A with spring training

August 17: First day of full contact for 6A/5A with spring training

Midnight Madness

August 1

Colleyville Covenant

Fort Worth Christian

Grace Prep

Grapevine Faith

Lake Country Christian

Nolan Catholic

Pantego Christian

Southwest Christian

Temple Christian

August 5

Arlington Heights

Benbrook

Brock

Castleberry

Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Dunbar

Kennedale

Lake Worth

LD Bell

Richland

Saginaw

South Hills

Trimble Tech

Wyatt

August 12

Aledo

Arlington

Azle

Birdville

Boswell

Bowie

Brewer

Burleson

Burleson Centennial

Carroll

Chisholm Trail

Cleburne

Colleyville Heritage

Eaton

Euless Trinity

Granbury

Grapevine

Haltom

Keller

Keller Central

Lake Ridge

Lamar

Legacy

Mansfield

Martin

North Crowley

Northwest

Paschal

Sam Houston

Summit

Timber Creek

Timberview

Weatherford