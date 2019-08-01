High School Football
Fort Worth-area football teams start fall camp; found out when your school begins
Hello August!
It’s officially the month when high school football begins in Texas.
Who’s excited?
Check out when Fort Worth-area schools start fall camp.
If you’re team isn’t listed, please send an email to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Schedule
August 1: First day of conditioning for TAPPS
August 5: First day of conditioning for 4A and below, and 6A/5A without spring training
August 10: First day of full contact for 4A and below, and 6A/5A without spring training
August 12: First day of conditioning for 6A/5A with spring training
August 17: First day of full contact for 6A/5A with spring training
Midnight Madness
August 1
Colleyville Covenant
Fort Worth Christian
Grace Prep
Grapevine Faith
Lake Country Christian
Nolan Catholic
Pantego Christian
Southwest Christian
Temple Christian
August 5
Arlington Heights
Benbrook
Brock
Castleberry
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Dunbar
Kennedale
Lake Worth
LD Bell
Richland
Saginaw
South Hills
Trimble Tech
Wyatt
August 12
Arlington
Azle
Birdville
Boswell
Bowie
Brewer
Burleson
Burleson Centennial
Carroll
Chisholm Trail
Cleburne
Colleyville Heritage
Eaton
Euless Trinity
Granbury
Grapevine
Haltom
Keller
Keller Central
Lake Ridge
Lamar
Legacy
Mansfield
Martin
North Crowley
Northwest
Paschal
Sam Houston
Summit
Timber Creek
Timberview
Weatherford
