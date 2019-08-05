Legendary head coach returns, headlines Fort Worth area coaching changes in 2019

Titletown, TX, S1E11: The House That Buc Built If Aledo's staggering success in the last two decades can be traced to one man, it is athletic director and former head football coach Tim Buchanan. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If Aledo's staggering success in the last two decades can be traced to one man, it is athletic director and former head football coach Tim Buchanan.

With every new school year comes new players, systems and yes, even coaches.

The high school football season is less than a month away. Here are the new head coaches in the Fort Worth area.

If we missed your school in the Fort Worth-area, please send us an email at bgosset@star-telegram.com

Tim Buchanan, Aledo

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Replaces Steve Wood

It’s like Throwback Thursday in Bearcat country as Buchanan returns as head coach after five years as Aledo’s athletic director. The man that started the dynasty switches roles with Steve Wood, who added three state titles to the program, including its UIL recording tying eighth in December. Buchanan won five titles and 227 games in 21 years.

Daron Franklin, FW Southwest

Replaces Rob Goebel

Franklin is a former assistant with the Raiders and takes over for his first head coaching job in Texas. Southwest is coming off a 7-4 season including 5-1 in district and a playoff appearance.

Juan Silva, Castleberry

Replaces David Ritchey

Silva was on staff at Haltom last season that made history with a trip to the state quarterfinals for the first time. He takes over the Lions for his first head coaching job. The Lions went 5-5 last season.

Jared Hudgins, Fort Worth Christian

Replaces Brady Gunn

Hudgins was the defensive coordinator at Southwest Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie. He takes over for Gunn, who spent the past 11 years with the Cardinals. FWC went 9-4 last season.

Phil Towe, Colleyville Covenant

Replaces Eric Anderson

Towe has been with the Cougars since 2016 when they reached the state title game in back-to-back seasons including winning it all in 2017. He was assistant athletic director and replaces Anderson, who was with the program since 2012.

Greg George, Mansfield (Interim)

*For Daniel Maberry

George is entering his 17th season with the Tigers and will continue to be interim head coach while Maberry battles cancer. George, who is the offensive coordinator, was interim HC for the final four games last season.