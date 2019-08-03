Introducing the Half-Decade team: The best high school athletes during the last 5 years

Star-Telegram’s Brian Gosset recaps some of the best highlights during the past five years Five years of highlights covering high school sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five years of highlights covering high school sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

I completed my fifth year covering high school sports in June for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. I arrived to Texas as a three-month summer intern in May 2014.

My first story that was published in print: Aledo softball state send-off. The team was making its way to Austin for the second straight season. They also went in 2013 and 2015. They won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.

August had arrived and it was the week before the high school football season. It was also my last week of my internship and I wasn’t sure if I would be kept on. I was emailing résumés left and right; I probably sent out 75 of them.

Someone had moved on and Ryan Osborne was named lead high school football writer.

I got the call and was officially apart of the Star-Telegram team during the week of Aug. 20, 2014.

Five years have flown by and I begin my sixth at the end of August.

I have covered thousands of athletes and interviewed hundreds of coaches.

These professional teams, notably the NFL, will come up with all-decade teams, but why wait five more years? Let’s see Gosset’s half-decade team; the best of the best in the past five years.

For this, I come up with the best athletes in the six major UIL sports, spanning all of Tarrant County. I go as far north as Northwest, Byron Nelson and Eaton, as south as Hood County such as Granbury, parts of Johnson County and as west as Aledo, Weatherford and Brock.

Introducing the Half-Decade Team:

Football

QB Jett Duffey, Lake Ridge

QB Alan Bowman, Grapevine

RB Kennedy Brooks, Mansfield

RB Jase McClellan, Aledo

WR Stefan Cobbs, Fossil Ridge

WR Tylan Wallace, South Hills

WR Erik Ezukanma, Timber Creek

OL Chris Owens, Arl. Lamar

OL Chuck Filiaga, Aledo

OL Wes Harris, Aledo

OL Darrell Simpson, Northwest

OL Andrew Flanagan, Kennedale

K Griffin Kell, Arlington

DL Houston Miller, Keller

DL Colt Ellison, Aledo

DL James Williams, Aledo

DL Luke Brockermeyer, FW All Saints

LB Baron Browning, Kennedale

LB Ben Carroll, Arlington

LB Zane Young, Brock

DB Jalen Catalon, Legacy

DB Ty DeArman, Arl. Bowie

DB Cam’Ron Jones, Euless Trinity/Mansfield

DB RJ Mickens, SL Carroll

P Alec Brinton, Keller

Coach Steve Wood, Aledo

Volleyball

Outside Hitter Maddie Goings, Aledo

Outside Hitter Amber Strange, Granbury

Middle Blocker Molly Phillips, Mansfield

Middle Blocker Katie Clark, Arlington

Setter Kylie Courtney, Boswell

Libero Allegra Rivas, Aledo

UTL Symone Wesley, Grapevine

Coach Kathy Goings, Aledo

SHARE COPY LINK Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

Girls Basketball

Guard Kennedy Leonard, SL Carroll

Guard Chennedy Carter, Timberview

Forward Trinity Oliver, Euless Trinity

Forward Bryn Gerlich, Coll. Heritage

Forward Madi Williams, FW Trinity Valley

6th Man Myra Gordon, LD Bell

Coach Kit Kyle Martin, Timberview

Timberview guard Chennedy Carter

Boys Basketball

Guard Grant Sherfield, Summit/North Crowley

Guard Avery Anderson, Northwest

Forward RJ Nembhard, Keller

Forward Isaac Likekele, Timberview

Forward Jordon Myers, North Crowley

6th Man Jhivvan Jackson, Euless Trinity

Coach Duane Gregory, Timberview

North Crowley guard Grant Sherfield

Girls Soccer

MID/FORW Taylor Tufts, SL Carroll

MID/FORW Allie Thornton, Kennedale

MID/FORW Abby Olmos, Kennedale

MID/FORW Haley Ward, Timber Creek

MID/FORW AK Ward, Keller

MID/FORW Peyton Laughley, Aledo

MID/FORW Ashton Wright, Grapevine

MID/FORW Caylen Wright, Joshua

MID/FORW Esmie Gonzales, South Hills

DEF Haylee Hulse, Grapevine

DEF Brittany Martin, SL Carroll

DEF Kristen Burns, Aledo

DEF Daphne Hunt, Kennedale

GK Madi Martin, SL Carroll

GK Kyleigh Hall, Legacy

UTL Brooke Lampe, Lake Ridge

Coach Michael Strange, Kennedale

SHARE COPY LINK The Oklahoma bound center-midfielder/forward became the first Lady Dragon since 2002 to record 30 goals and 20 assists in a season as Carroll won the 6A state title.

Boys Soccer

MID/FORW Jose Ortiz, Arl. Sam Houston

MID/FORW Carlos Flores, Arl. Lamar

MID/FORW Jasub Flores, Arl. Lamar

MID/FORW Chad Sahinkaya, Grapevine

MID/FORW Alan Mendoza, North Crowley

MID/FORW Freddy Hernandez, Burleson

MID/FORW Brandon Cerda, Lake Ridge

MID/FORW Nate Kopetsky, Arl. Sam Houston

MID/FORW Michael Somerville, Arl. Heights

DEF Bryson Guinn, Birdville

DEF Mario Trevizo, Arl. Sam Houston

DEF Alfonso Morales, South Hills

DEF Mickey Maloney, Aledo

GK Konrad Garbowski, Aledo

GK Josh Starkey, Keller Central

UTL Ian Arendse, Grapevine

Coach Joey Rodriguez, Arl. Sam Houston

SHARE COPY LINK Jose Ortiz broke his own program record with 59 goals this season for his third straight player of the year award from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He has scored 133 goals in three seasons at Sam Houston.

Softball

Pitcher Paxton Scheurer, Mansfield

Pitcher Samantha Bradley, Azle

Catcher Reagan Wright, Legacy

Infield Shannon Rhodes, Brewer

Infield Caitlyn Curlee, Timber Creek

Infield Camryn Woodall, Keller

Infield Kasey Simpson, Keller

Outfield Amanda DeSario, Keller

Outfield Gracie Morton, Burl. Centennial

Outfield Reagan Hukill, Mansfield

UTL Brittany Jackson, Lake Ridge

DH Julie Kennedy, Boswell

Coach Bryan Poehler, Keller

4x all district, 2x champ, 4x reg finalist, Sr class won program rec 133x @desario_mandy 1 of the best careers 1 of the fastest & best def players ever. KHS All time leader w/ 174 R, 225 H, 24 triples & 115 SB, 2nd w/ 0.482 avg. Been fun these 4yrs AD good luck at Tech #wreckem pic.twitter.com/OmNYLEr36e — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) June 14, 2019

Baseball

Pitcher Will Johnston, Keller

Pitcher Willie Rangel, Cleburne

Catcher Nate Rombach, Legacy

Infield Bobby Witt Jr., Coll. Heritage

Infield Shea Langeliers, Keller

Infield Mateo Gil, Timber Creek

Infield Boone Montgomery, Grapevine

Outfield Logan Britt, Coll. Heritage/FW All Saints

Outfield Tristen Lutz, Arl. Martin

Outfield Dylan Neuse, Fossil Ridge

UTL Conner Neuman, Grapevine

DH Colby Seltzer, Eaton

Coach Larry Vucan, SL Carroll

SHARE COPY LINK A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals.