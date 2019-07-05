One of Fort Worth’s all-time best high school players on scene at The Opening Finals

South Hills WR Tylan Wallace Scores Elusive 73-yard Touchdown Fort Worth South Hills junior wide receiver Tylan Wallace highlighted the Scorpions' 51-0 win over Fort Worth Polytechnic with a 73-yard touchdown Thursday. (Video: Travis L. Brown) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth South Hills junior wide receiver Tylan Wallace highlighted the Scorpions' 51-0 win over Fort Worth Polytechnic with a 73-yard touchdown Thursday. (Video: Travis L. Brown)

The Opening Finals at The Star featured the best high school football players in the country.

Also on hand were some former high school stars, current college ones and former NFL greats.

Former Dallas Cowboy DeMarcus Ware was helping the defensive linemen and former NFL cornerback Bucky Brooks was an emcee.





Former Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna and Super Bowl champ Trent Dilfer were coaching up the 7-on-7 teams. University of Texas defensive back Caden Sterns and former Lake Ridge star Jett Duffey also made appearances.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One of Fort Worth’s greatest high school players, Tylan Wallace, was a counselor/advisor.

South Hills Scorpions receiver Tylan Wallace (2) scores a first quarter touchdown in front of YMLA’s Deuante Hartin. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

“I was invited to The Opening during my junior year of high school,” the former South Hills receiver said. “It’s a great experience. You get to talk to the NFL coaches and it’s a real teaching moment. You learn a lot about the next level.

“They split us into teams this year and I helped coach up the receivers and talk about the college experience.”

Wallace, who was a high school All-American as a senior in 2016-17, will enter his junior season at Oklahoma State. After sitting behind James Washington in 2017, he opened the nation’s eyes last year.

SHARE COPY LINK South Hills students cheer the Scorpions star as he receives a ceremonial jersey to play in the 2017 Under Armour/ESPN football game, presented by American Family Insurance.

Wallace was a Biletnikoff Award Finalist, for the nation’s best WR, ESPN First Team All-American, Associated Press, Walter Camp, Sports Illustrated and USA Today Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12.

He finished with 86 catches, 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“It was a crazy year. I played some as a freshman, but was behind James Washington, who won the Biletnikoff,” Wallace said. “I got to learn from him. I had to wait my turn and the coaches knew I had to step up my sophomore season and it went off from there.”





He led the nation with 63 receptions of 10 yards or longer and tied for second in the FBS with 25 receptions of 20 yards or longer. He ranked second nationally with 1,491 total receiving yards and was third nationally with 114.7 receiving yards per game. His 66 first-down receptions led all Power Five conference players and ranked second nationally.

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) reaches for but can’t hold onto the pass as Iowa State defensive back Brian Peavy (10) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. Wallace is second in the Big 12 with 102.6 yards receiving per game, with 40 catches for 718 yards and four TDs. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo

Wallace became the first player in school history to post two 200-yard receiving games against ranked opponents in the same season and his 1,491 receiving yards were the fifth-best total in program history.

“Very blessed to have the year I had and to be in the position to receive all the awards and recognition,” Wallace said. “I just have to make sure to do the same thing next year and keep going forward.”

Wallace finished his high school career as a top 15 player all-time in receiving yards and recorded 182 catches, 3,760 yards and 48 touchdowns while at South Hills. He averaged 20.7 yards per reception.

Wallace was named to the Under Armour All-America Game as a senior.