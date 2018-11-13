Fort Worth South Hills star Tylan Wallace named Biletnikoff semifinalist

Former FW South Hills star and Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace is one of 11 national semifinalists for the 2018 Biletnikoff Award, for best FBS wide receiver in the nation.

Through 10 games this season, Wallace leads the nation in 10-yard catches, 20-yard catches, catches on passes thrown at least 15-yards down field, yards per reception (min. 50 catches), 100-yard games and 200-yard games. He also leads all Power Five players with 55 first down catches.

Wallace is averaging more catches and receiving yards per game than each of the past three Biletnikoff Award winners, and his average of 18.9 yards per catch is better than 13 of the past 15 Biletnikoff winners.

In OSU’s two games against top-six opponents this season, Wallace has totaled 442 receiving yards, 20 catches and four touchdowns. Those two games mark just the third time in school history an OSU player has had two 200-yard games in a season and the first time it’s been done against two ranked teams.

South Hills Scorpions Tylan Wallace (2) breaks into the open on this second-quarter touchdown. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Wallace ranks No. 3 in FBS with 1,282 receiving yards. He also has seven 100-yard receiving games on the year.

The award will announce the three finalists on Nov. 19. The winner will be presented live on Dec. 6 on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. The winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Feb. 16, 2019.





During his time at South Hills, Wallace finished at the time in the top 15 in career receiving yards in Texas high school football history.

He finished high school with 3,760 yards receiving and 48 TDs while averaging 20.7 yards per catch. He caught 56 passes for 933 yards and 12 TDs as a senior, and was first team all-state and District Offensive MVP. Wallace had 1,439 receiving yards and 20 TDs as a junior.

He was just the second player in FWISD history to be an All-American, when he was selected into the Under Armour All-American Football Game.