Reigning all-area player of the year narrows college decision to these six programs

LD Bell’s Myra Gordon scores 38 vs. Richland

The 4-star junior poured in 38 points including the game-winner 3-pointer to beat Richland in triple OT, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 By
The 4-star junior poured in 38 points including the game-winner 3-pointer to beat Richland in triple OT, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

LD Bell 2020 four-star guard Myra Gordon announced her top 6 colleges via Twitter on Tuesday. She said that she plans to commit at the end of October, just before the season.

Her top 6 are Texas Tech, Michigan, Missouri, Alabama, Rutgers and San Diego State. Gordon’s sister, Lexi, a former all-area standout, is playing at Texas Tech.

The District 3-6A MVP and 6A all-state selection led Dallas-Fort Worth with 27.4 points per game last season. She averaged 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, and scored a school-record 928 points for the 3-6A champions.

She was named Star-Telegram all-area player of the year.

Gordon is ranked as the No. 25 guard in the nation, according to ESPN.

Here’s what Gordon said about each school:

Tech: It’s close to home and I love the direction the program is going, and of course, the opportunity to play with my sister would be amazing.

Michigan: It’s a beautiful campus. I love the coaching staff, the way they play and the programs they have in place to help their student-athletes do whatever it is they want to do after college.

Missouri: It has such a family feel. I have family there. I feel like the coaches are really genuine and I love their style of play.

Alabama: I love Kristy Curry. She is so sweet and they’ve been recruiting me pretty hard over the last couple of months.

Rutgers: I like their coaches and of course their head coach, pro basketball hall of famer C. Vivian Stringer, knows what she’s doing.

SDSU: I love the location and the coaches are so cool. I like their style and they’ve also been recruiting me really hard.

Gordon hit the game-winning 3-pointer in triple overtime to beat Richland 61-60, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019.

