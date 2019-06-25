Three-time state champ comes out of retirement; takes over softball program at alma mater

Aledo’s Head coach Jeff Lemons congratulates Riley Sartain after her two-run home run against Denton Guyer in Game 1 of the 4A Regional Quarterfinals playoffs held on Friday night. Special to the Star-Telegram

Jeff Lemons, a two-time state champion head coach at Aledo, is coming out of retirement to take over at his alma mater, Weatherford. Lemons, who graduated from Weatherford in 1983 and won a state title in 2000, won back-to-back state titles at Aledo in 2014 and 2015. The Bearcats also went to the state tournament in 2013. His career record over 19 years of coaching is 264-156, including a 151-49 mark at Aledo.

Aledo softball players react to a 10-3 win over Ennis during the UIL Class 4A state softball championship softball game Saturday at Red & Charlene McCombs Field in Austin.

He started out as an assistant at Millsap before returning to Weatherford, where he was also an assistant for four years and helped the Kangaroos to two of their best seasons in program history.

The Kangaroos went to state in 1999 and capped back-to-back trips with a state championship in 2000. They reached the 1999 Class 4A state final, but lost to Magnolia, 2-1. Weatherford went back in 2000 and capped off an undefeated season by winning the 4A title with wins over Texarkana Texas, 6-0, and Brenham, 8-3.

Following Weatherford, Lemons landed his first head coaching stint at Euless Trinity from 2001-09. The Trojans reached the playoffs for the first time in school history in 2005, and for five straight years through 2009, before going to Aledo.

In six seasons, the Bearcats won five district titles.

They defeated Cedar Park Vista Ridge in the 2015 Class 5A title game, 3-2, to finish off with a 23-1 record.

Lemons was named the Texas Girls Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2015.

He got a tattoo after winning state in 2014 and went skydiving after winning in 2015. Lemons stepped away from softball and took over the girls golf program.