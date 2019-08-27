Dallas-Fort Worth 5A preseason Top 10 rankings; Title comes through defending champs

Titletown, TX, S1E11: The House That Buc Built If Aledo's staggering success in the last two decades can be traced to one man, it is athletic director and former head football coach Tim Buchanan. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If Aledo's staggering success in the last two decades can be traced to one man, it is athletic director and former head football coach Tim Buchanan.

Texas high school football is finally back! The 2019 season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A preseason Top-10:

1. Highland Park, Week 1 vs. Rockwall: Three-time defending state champs bring back quarterback Chandler Morris (Arkansas commit) and linebacker/defensive end Prince Dorbah (Texas).

2. Aledo, Week 1 vs. Denton Guyer: Tim Buchanan is back with the headset on and the Bearcats have a strong set of skill players returning, including running back Jase McClellan (Oklahoma).

3. Denton Ryan, Week 1 vs. Mesquite Poteet: Drew Sanders (Alabama) may be the best athlete in the state. Raiders have reached the state semifinals in three straight seasons.

4. Birdville, Week 1 vs. Keller Central: Coming off a 12-2 campaign; only losses coming vs. Ryan. QB Stone Earle (2,734 yards passing, 31 TDs) and RB Laderrious Mixon (2,015 yards rushing, 26 TDs) return.

5. Lancaster, Week 1 vs. Duncanville: Big test for the Tigers in the opener. They return seven on each side of the ball, including 4-star corner Lorando Johnson (LSU).

6. Frisco Reedy, Week 1 vs. Plano West: Made history last season with a 13-0 start before falling to Aledo in the state quarterfinals. Jalen Kitna is QB, the son of Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Jon Kitna.

7. Mansfield Timberview, Week 1 vs. Bixby: 16 starters return from a team that went to the third round, including 4-star CB Jalen Kimber (Georgia). The Wolves have three 1,000-yard rushers.

8. Frisco Lone Star, Week 1 vs. Richland: Rangers went 10-3 and made an appearance in the third round. WR Marvin Mims, who is committed to Stanford, had 1,158 yards and 18 TDs last season.

9. Justin Northwest, Week 1 vs. Little Elm: QB Austin Ahmad (2,938 yards passing, 41 TDs) and LB Cooper McDonald (Washington) return from a team that reached the third round.

10. The Colony, Week 1 vs. North Crowley: The Cougars, who went 9-2 last season, are loaded with Division I talent, including safety Christian Gonzalez (Purdue), WR Keith Miller (Colorado) and all-purpose back Myles Price (21 offers).

On the fence: Lovejoy, Azle, Crowley