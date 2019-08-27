High School Football
Dallas-Fort Worth 5A preseason Top 10 rankings; Title comes through defending champs
Titletown, TX, S1E11: The House That Buc Built
Texas high school football is finally back! The 2019 season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29.
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A preseason Top-10:
1. Highland Park, Week 1 vs. Rockwall: Three-time defending state champs bring back quarterback Chandler Morris (Arkansas commit) and linebacker/defensive end Prince Dorbah (Texas).
2. Aledo, Week 1 vs. Denton Guyer: Tim Buchanan is back with the headset on and the Bearcats have a strong set of skill players returning, including running back Jase McClellan (Oklahoma).
3. Denton Ryan, Week 1 vs. Mesquite Poteet: Drew Sanders (Alabama) may be the best athlete in the state. Raiders have reached the state semifinals in three straight seasons.
4. Birdville, Week 1 vs. Keller Central: Coming off a 12-2 campaign; only losses coming vs. Ryan. QB Stone Earle (2,734 yards passing, 31 TDs) and RB Laderrious Mixon (2,015 yards rushing, 26 TDs) return.
5. Lancaster, Week 1 vs. Duncanville: Big test for the Tigers in the opener. They return seven on each side of the ball, including 4-star corner Lorando Johnson (LSU).
6. Frisco Reedy, Week 1 vs. Plano West: Made history last season with a 13-0 start before falling to Aledo in the state quarterfinals. Jalen Kitna is QB, the son of Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Jon Kitna.
7. Mansfield Timberview, Week 1 vs. Bixby: 16 starters return from a team that went to the third round, including 4-star CB Jalen Kimber (Georgia). The Wolves have three 1,000-yard rushers.
8. Frisco Lone Star, Week 1 vs. Richland: Rangers went 10-3 and made an appearance in the third round. WR Marvin Mims, who is committed to Stanford, had 1,158 yards and 18 TDs last season.
9. Justin Northwest, Week 1 vs. Little Elm: QB Austin Ahmad (2,938 yards passing, 41 TDs) and LB Cooper McDonald (Washington) return from a team that reached the third round.
10. The Colony, Week 1 vs. North Crowley: The Cougars, who went 9-2 last season, are loaded with Division I talent, including safety Christian Gonzalez (Purdue), WR Keith Miller (Colorado) and all-purpose back Myles Price (21 offers).
On the fence: Lovejoy, Azle, Crowley
Comments