Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A preseason Top 10 rankings; State runner-up leads the pack

Ja’Quinden Jackson 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville Ja'Quinden Jackson gets loose for a 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville to extend its lead over Allen in the Class 6A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ja'Quinden Jackson gets loose for a 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville to extend its lead over Allen in the Class 6A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018.

Texas high school football is finally back! The 2019 season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A preseason Top-10:

1. Duncanville, Week 1 vs. Lancaster: 6A Division I state runner-up; led by 4-star Ja’Quinden Jackson (Texas commit).

2. Allen, Week 1 vs. Cedar Hill: Eagles have reached the state semifinals in seven consecutive seasons.

3. Denton Guyer, Week 1 vs. Aledo: 17 starters return for the Wildcats, including 2021 Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers.

4. Southlake Carroll, Week 1 vs. South Grand Prairie: Five Division I commits; Blake Smith (A&M), RJ Mickens (Clemson), Andrej Karic (Texas), Addison Penn (Boston College) and Graham Faloona (Utah).

5. Rockwall, Week 1 vs. Highland Park: Yellowjackets return the best receiver in the area, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State).

6. Arlington, Week 1 vs. Dallas Jesuit: Coming off first undefeated regular season since 1988; defense led by Jahari Rogers (Florida).

7. Mansfield Lake Ridge, Week 1 vs. Tulsa Union: Averaging 10 wins with a trip to the third round in the past five years.

8. Hebron, Week 1 vs. Plano: 15 starters back for the Hawks, including 4-star linebacker Darius Snow (Michigan State).

9. Cedar Hill, Week 1 vs. Allen: Longhorns return 12 starters, seven on offense, including athlete Quin Bright (Texas Tech).

10. Arlington Lamar, Week 1 vs. Byron Nelson: Coming off first 11-win season since 2003; duo Jack Dawson and Trevon West (Oklahoma) return.

On the fence: DeSoto, Haltom, Euless Trinity