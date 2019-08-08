Texas Tech commit from Mansfield Lake Ridge gave his mom perfect Mother’s Day gift

Mansfield Lake Ridge wins with 6 seconds left Chandler Rogers threw the game-winning 35-yard TD to Keylan Johnson as Lake Ridge beat DeSoto 34-29 on Thursday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chandler Rogers threw the game-winning 35-yard TD to Keylan Johnson as Lake Ridge beat DeSoto 34-29 on Thursday night.

When it comes to Mansfield Lake Ridge senior offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, there is simply no one above his mother Julie.

So making her a part of his commitment to Texas Tech was a no-brainer, especially since she graduated from Texas Tech.

Rogers, along with his mother, made the trip to Lubbock and sat with head coach Matt Wells when he was offered on March 30.

“Tech was my first Power Five offer so it was big deal,” said Rogers, who stands 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds. “I really love Lubbock and thought it was a good fit. My mom and grandma started to cry when I was first offered by them.

“I think she was more excited than I was. She was ecstatic and once we left the building she started jumping up and down. It was always about education and Tech has a great program. I want to be a teacher and coach one day. Both my parents love Tech. They never really showed it, but you could tell that’s where they wanted me to go.”

Fast forward to Mother’s Day when Rogers, a 3-star prospect, knew it was the perfect time to make his dream come true.

“I had to work all day, so we got up and made breakfast, and that’s when I told my mom,” Rogers said. “I just told her that it’s Mother’s Day so I wanted to surprise you with my commitment and that’s when the tears came.”

It seemed to be the perfect fit, but it was nearly two months until anything happened, which caught Lake Ridge head coach Kirk Thor and his staff off-guard.

“We didn’t know where he was going to commit, but we all thought Tech,” he said. “We were wondering why was he waiting so long, but then he told us what was going on and it’s really a fun story.

“They’re a solid family and he’s very focused on others. He’s the guy in the lunch room going around with the trash can and helping throw trash away. He’s a servant leader.”

Rogers comes in ranked as the No. 5 offensive lineman among the 2020 class in the Fort Worth area. He also had offers from Georgia Tech, Arkansas State, Louisiana Monroe, New Mexico and William and Mary.

He is among 14 incoming seniors committed to Texas Tech, all from the Lone Star State. Kobee Minor (Lake Dallas DB), Jonathan Davis (South Oak Cliff DB) and Quin Bright (Cedar Hill ATH) are others from Dallas-Fort Worth.

“Caleb has tremendous upside and continues to grow,” Thor said. “I know Tech is excited about his commitment and he’s just as excited to go there.”