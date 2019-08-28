High School Football
Survey: What if there was a TXHSFB fantasy draft? Who’s going No. 1 overall from DFW?
Ja’Quinden Jackson 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville
One of the biggest online games is Fantasy Football.
Whether its pro or college football, people love drafting the best players in the nation in hopes of winning a title.
As the Texas high school football season begins on Thursday, we thought it would be a fun idea to see who you would take if you had the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s TXHSFB Fantasy Draft.
It can be any player from any team in Dallas-Forth, but participants couldn’t take anyone from their own team.
We surveyed 34 high school football players, coaches and members of the media. The overwhelming favorite: 4-star QB and Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson out of Duncanville received 12 votes.
Here are the results:
QB Ja’Quinden Jackson, Duncanville 12 votes
RB Jase McClellan, Aledo 5 votes
OT Tommy Brockermeyer, All Saints 2 votes
QB Preston Stone, Parish Episcopal 2 votes
QB Brayden Thomas, Boswell 2 votes
DB Hosea Armstrong, Birdville 1 vote
DB Lorando Johnson, Lancaster 1 vote
LB Ed Jones IV, Martin 1 vote
QB Garrett Nussmeier, Marcus 1 vote
OL Addison Penn, Southlake Carroll 1 vote
ATH Kenneth Polk Jr., Martin 1 vote
RB BJ Rogers, Arlington 1 vote
DB Jahari Rogers, Arlington 1 vote
ATH Drew Sanders, Ryan 1 vote
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall 1 vote
DB Chris Thompson Jr., Duncanville 1 vote
