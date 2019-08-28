Survey: What if there was a TXHSFB fantasy draft? Who’s going No. 1 overall from DFW?

Ja’Quinden Jackson 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville Ja'Quinden Jackson gets loose for a 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville to extend its lead over Allen in the Class 6A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ja'Quinden Jackson gets loose for a 92-yard touchdown run for Duncanville to extend its lead over Allen in the Class 6A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 15, 2018.

One of the biggest online games is Fantasy Football.

Whether its pro or college football, people love drafting the best players in the nation in hopes of winning a title.

As the Texas high school football season begins on Thursday, we thought it would be a fun idea to see who you would take if you had the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s TXHSFB Fantasy Draft.

It can be any player from any team in Dallas-Forth, but participants couldn’t take anyone from their own team.

We surveyed 34 high school football players, coaches and members of the media. The overwhelming favorite: 4-star QB and Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson out of Duncanville received 12 votes.

Here are the results:

QB Ja’Quinden Jackson, Duncanville 12 votes

RB Jase McClellan, Aledo 5 votes

OT Tommy Brockermeyer, All Saints 2 votes

QB Preston Stone, Parish Episcopal 2 votes

QB Brayden Thomas, Boswell 2 votes

DB Hosea Armstrong, Birdville 1 vote

DB Lorando Johnson, Lancaster 1 vote

LB Ed Jones IV, Martin 1 vote

QB Garrett Nussmeier, Marcus 1 vote

OL Addison Penn, Southlake Carroll 1 vote

ATH Kenneth Polk Jr., Martin 1 vote

RB BJ Rogers, Arlington 1 vote

DB Jahari Rogers, Arlington 1 vote

ATH Drew Sanders, Ryan 1 vote

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall 1 vote

DB Chris Thompson Jr., Duncanville 1 vote

