DFW Elite: Son of a former Cowboys Super Bowl MVP could be best WR in DFW

Today we'll focus on one of the top wide receivers in the country who will be headed to College Station to play college ball.
Name: Kam Brown
School: Colleyville Heritage
Position: Wide receiver
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170
Committed: Texas A&M (Feb. 4, 2018)
Stars: 4
247Sports Rankings: No. 124 overall, No. 24 WR, No. 18 player in Texas
Rivals Rankings: No. 165 overall, No. 27 WR, No. 18 player in Texas
Number of offers: 36
Schools that have offered: Texas A&M, UCLA, Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia Tech,
Where he'll end up: He's currently committed to the Aggies. However, Brown was once committed to UCLA. Will other schools try to get him away from A&M? Alabama, UCLA, and the Aggies all have a 33 percent chance, according to 247's Crystal Ball projections.
Insight: Son of former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl MVP Larry Brown. He caught 71 passes for 1,117 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior.
Twitter: @Kameronbrown_
