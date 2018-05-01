Colleyville Heritage's two-way player has a pair of touchdowns and a pick in a win against Richland. By Gary Skrehart gskrehart@star-telegram.com
High School Football

DFW Elite: Son of a former Cowboys Super Bowl MVP could be best WR in DFW

By William Wilkerson

May 01, 2018 02:24 PM

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we highlight recruits from across DFW.

Today we'll focus on one of the top wide receivers in the country who will be headed to College Station to play college ball.

Name: Kam Brown

School: Colleyville Heritage

Position: Wide receiver

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170

Committed: Texas A&M (Feb. 4, 2018)

Stars: 4

247Sports Rankings: No. 124 overall, No. 24 WR, No. 18 player in Texas

Rivals Rankings: No. 165 overall, No. 27 WR, No. 18 player in Texas

Number of offers: 36

Schools that have offered: Texas A&M, UCLA, Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia Tech,

Where he'll end up: He's currently committed to the Aggies. However, Brown was once committed to UCLA. Will other schools try to get him away from A&M? Alabama, UCLA, and the Aggies all have a 33 percent chance, according to 247's Crystal Ball projections.

Insight: Son of former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl MVP Larry Brown. He caught 71 passes for 1,117 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior.

Twitter: @Kameronbrown_

Colleyville Heritage WR Kam Brown caught a TD pass in the back corner of the end zone to give the Panthers the 17-14 lead vs Euless Trinity in the first half. Shawn Smajstrlassmajstrla@star-telegram.com

