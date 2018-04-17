DFW Elite: Marcel Brooks could be state's top defensive prospect

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we highlight recruits from across DFW.

Today we'll focus in on a four-star linebacker that could very well be the top defensive prospect in the Lone Star State.

Name: Marcel Brooks

School: Flower Mound Marcus

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200

Committed: No

Stars: 4

247Sports ranking: No. 108 overall, No. 6 outside linebacker overall, No. 17 player in Texas

Rivals ranking: No. 217 overall, No. 8 outside linebacker overall, No. 25 player in Texas

Number of offers: 21

Schools that have offered: Alabama, LSU, Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Utah

Where he'll end up: He'll decide between Alabama and LSU on June 25.

NOT THE AVERAGE JOE

VINTAGE PLAYER-

God Gift

pic.twitter.com/SKayJYsjZw — (@MarcelBrooks_5) February 23, 2018

Insight: Attended Alabama's Junior Day on Feb. 24.

What they're saying: "Brooks has great first step explosion and can get to the quarterback in a hurry. When he arrives he will deliver the big hit. He has one play on tape, where it looks like he knocked himself silly delivering the power shot on a ball carrier. Physically, he is long and lean right now, but has the frame to add good weight while retaining speed. He is fast enough to be considered as a potential safety prospect, but his strengths on the field are more suited to being an outside backer. He is a high-level prospect who will get all of the offers. -- Greg Powers"

Twitter: @MarcelBrooks_5

OTHER DFW ELITE