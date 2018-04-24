DFW Elite: NaNa Osafo-Mensah is a one-man wrecking ball; will choose between two storied programs

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we highlight recruits from across DFW.
Today we'll focus on one of the top pass rushers in the country who will commit to either Texas or Notre Dame on May 19.
Name: NaNa Osafo-Mensah
School: Fort Worth Nolan Catholic
Position: Outside linebacker/weakside defensive end
Height/Weight: 6-4, 227
Committed: No
Stars: 4
247Sports Rankings: No. 115 overall, No. 7 WDE, No. 15 player in Texas
Rivals Rankings: No. 160 overall, No. 6 OLB, No. 17 player in Texas
Number of offers: 27
Schools that have offered: Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Houston, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Florida
Where he'll end up: 53% of Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports.com have Osafo-Mensah going to Notre Dame, and 47 percent have him going to Texas.
Insight: Osafo-Mensah took an official visit to Notre Dame on April 13. He'll take an OV to Texas on May 4.
Twitter: @NaNaOsafo2
OTHER DFW ELITE
