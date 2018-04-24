DFW Elite: NaNa Osafo-Mensah is a one-man wrecking ball; will choose between two storied programs

Welcome to the DFW Elite, where we highlight recruits from across DFW.

Today we'll focus on one of the top pass rushers in the country who will commit to either Texas or Notre Dame on May 19.

Name: NaNa Osafo-Mensah

School: Fort Worth Nolan Catholic

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Position: Outside linebacker/weakside defensive end

Height/Weight: 6-4, 227

Committed: No

Stars: 4

247Sports Rankings: No. 115 overall, No. 7 WDE, No. 15 player in Texas

Rivals Rankings: No. 160 overall, No. 6 OLB, No. 17 player in Texas

Number of offers: 27

Schools that have offered: Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Houston, Louisiana Tech, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Florida

Where he'll end up: 53% of Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports.com have Osafo-Mensah going to Notre Dame, and 47 percent have him going to Texas.

Insight: Osafo-Mensah took an official visit to Notre Dame on April 13. He'll take an OV to Texas on May 4.

Twitter: @NaNaOsafo2

OTHER DFW ELITE



