Are you ready for back to school? If not, check this out

It’s hard to believe, but another summer has wrapped up and students soon will head back to school.

Are you ready?

Probably not, because, really, who ever really is?

Even so, it’s time to make sure your student is registered online and signed up for all the correct classes. You may still need to buy new school clothes, prepay for school lunches, sign up for student sports and more.

Here’s some information that may help.

Heading back to school

North Texas school districts are welcoming teachers and students back to class with musical parodies, videos and commercials.

In Burleson schools, Superintendent Bret Jimerson, school board trustees, and principals kicked off the 2019-2020 school year with a parody of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Fort Worth school district launched back-to-school TV commercials in English and Spanish. The theme of the commercials is, “Rise and Shine on 8-1-9!” The district wants to make sure students are in school on Monday, August 19, the first day of school.

Here’s a look at when some local districts open their doors for the first day of school.

▪ Aug. 12: Kennedale

▪ Aug. 14: Keller, Lake Worth, Mansfield

▪ Aug. 15: Crowley, Everman, Joshua

▪ Aug. 19: Arlington, Argyle, Burleson, Carroll, Castleberry, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Godley, Grapevine-Colleyville, Hurst-Euless-Bedford

▪ Aug. 20: Aledo, Birdville, Northwest, White Settlement

▪ Aug. 21: Azle

▪ Aug. 22: Weatherford

Immunizations

The Tarrant County Public Health department is working with the Immunization Collaboration of Tarrant County to offer needed immunizations.

Through Aug. 30, immunizations are available at a variety of different locations for children on CHIP and Medicaid, as well as for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

“Now is the time to make sure your children have all their vaccinations and are ready to start school in the fall,” said Vinny Taneja, who heads the department.

Each shot costs $8. Cash, check, CHIP or Medicaid are accepted. Debit and credit cards will not be accepted.

To see the list of immunization events, which range from the Tarrant County Back to School Roundup to events at La Gran Plaza, go online to shots.tarrantcounty.com.

Roundup

Each year, there’s a Back to School roundup that provides free school supplies to Tarrant students whose families meet certain income requirements.

This year, the roundup is geared to help 10,000 students in grades ranging from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Officials call it a “one-stop shop” to get ready for school, where students can get haircuts, physicals, immunizations and dental and vision screenings — in addition to school supplies.

This year’s event is Thursday, Aug. 8, at Tarrant County College’s South Campus.

Other school news

