Lemonade stands will soon be legal in Texas

Texas governor passes law to make lemonade stands legal

Texas governor Greg Abbott signed Matt Krause's legislation to make lemonade stands legal. This is after two elementary school students lemonade stand was shut down by east Texas police in 2015.
Texas governor Greg Abbott signed Matt Krause's legislation to make lemonade stands legal. This is after two elementary school students lemonade stand was shut down by east Texas police in 2015. By

Lemonade stands run by kids will soon be legal in Texas.

“Here is a common sense law,” Gov. Greg Abbott said while signing the bill into law. “We had to pass it because police shut down a lemonade stand here in Texas.”

State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, filed House Bill 234 and shepherded it through the Legislature after learning that lemonade stands in Texas were illegal because of old food establishment rules.

A few years ago, when Tyler police shut down a lemonade standrun by two elementary students who were trying to raise money to take their dad to a water park for Father’s Day

“Kids, cheers,” Abbott said, after signing the bill and holding up a glass of lemonade.

He posted the video of the bill signing on to Twitter.

“Thank you for making it official @GregAbbott_TX!” Krause tweeted. “#LemonadeFreedom is here to stay.”

The lemonade stand law goes into effect Sept. 1.

