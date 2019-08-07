High School Volleyball
Fort Worth-area high school volleyball preview: Class 5A players to watch in 2019
Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team
Another round of serves, digs and assists are back for the 2019 season, which officially began with regular-season games on Tuesday.
Who has the best chance to win their district? Will anyone reach the state tournament in Garland this fall?
Here are some of the top Class 5A players to watch for in the Fort Worth-area.
Coaches: if we missed any players from the area or your team isn’t on our list, please send us an email at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you.
District 4-5A
Aledo
Daleigh Ellison, Senior (SFA)
Alex Grooms, Senior
Audrey Pearce, Junior
Riley Pickett, Senior (Texas Wesleyan)
Evelyn Torres, Senior (UT-Tyler)
District 5-5A
Burleson
Maddie Gregory, Senior
Emily Rich, Junior (2018 all-area most improved)
Mia Smalls, Junior
Ellie Strebeck, Senior
Emily White, Junior
Centennial
Bella Russell, Senior
Crowley
Marian Attaway, Senior
Maci Bohannon, Senior
Everman
Trinity Crawford, Senior
Dariana Stockman, Sophomore
Granbury
Ellie Alexander, Sophomore
Payton Bell, Senior
Macie Blohowiak, Senior
Kaitlyn McCabe, Junior
Gracie Nichols, Junior
LoLo Schroeder, Junior
Savannah Smith, Senior
Legacy
Payton Hyden, Junior
Arianna Mongare, Sophomore
Trinity Mongare, Senior
Aubrey Trimble, Junior
District 6-5A
Arlington Heights
Jourdan Jacobs, Junior
Jalee McDonald, Senior
Carter-Riverside
Kiera Grant, Senior
Hashley Hernandez, Senior
Poly
Martinez Jade, Senior
South Hills
Aaliyah Olmos, Senior
District 7-5A
Birdville
Tori Burns, Senior
Maya Duckworth, Sophomore (2018 all-area newcomer of the year)
Ashanti Frazier, Senior
Addison Kahle, Senior
Price Reeves, Junior
Daisy Rinehart, Junior
Boswell
Emily Ah Leong, Senior (UNT, 2018 Second Team all-area)
Kaylen Beaty, Junior
Sydney Biggs, Senior
Caityn Boyd, Sophomore
Hope Franklin, Senior
Jordan McAda, Senior (Presbyterian College)
Isabela Moore, Senior (NCTC)
Peighton Serda, Sophomore
Brewer
Roni Harris, Senior
Kyra Webb, Junior
Chisholm Trail
Autumn Roach, Senior (Midwestern State)
Grapevine
Janet deMarrais, Sophomore
Emmalee Drake, Senior
Laura Eckart, Junior
Maya Joseph, Junior
Savannah Kjolhede, Senior (Indiana, 2018 Second Team all-area)
Lexi Mayfield, Junior
Marissa McKelvey, Senior
Heritage
Avery Cimperman, Senior (Arkansas State)
Mary Irion, Senior
Brynna McKiernan, Senior
Morgan Sundell, Senior
District 8-5A
Northwest
Morgan Andress, Senior
Kylee DeLong, Junior
Daylee Doggett, Senior
Lexi Long, Senior
Hannah McCreight, Senior
Makenna Miller, Sophomore
District 14-5A
Cleburne
Lexie Key, Senior
Addison Moore, Sophomore
Joshua
Reese Rumfield, Senior
Rylie Rumfield, Sophomore
Comments