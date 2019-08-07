Fort Worth-area high school volleyball preview: Class 5A players to watch in 2019

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

Another round of serves, digs and assists are back for the 2019 season, which officially began with regular-season games on Tuesday.

Who has the best chance to win their district? Will anyone reach the state tournament in Garland this fall?

Here are some of the top Class 5A players to watch for in the Fort Worth-area.

Coaches: if we missed any players from the area or your team isn’t on our list, please send us an email at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

District 4-5A

Aledo

Daleigh Ellison, Senior (SFA)

Alex Grooms, Senior

Audrey Pearce, Junior

Riley Pickett, Senior (Texas Wesleyan)

Evelyn Torres, Senior (UT-Tyler)

District 5-5A

Burleson

Maddie Gregory, Senior

Emily Rich, Junior (2018 all-area most improved)

Mia Smalls, Junior

Ellie Strebeck, Senior

Emily White, Junior

Centennial

Bella Russell, Senior

Crowley

Marian Attaway, Senior

Maci Bohannon, Senior

Everman

Trinity Crawford, Senior

Dariana Stockman, Sophomore

Granbury

Ellie Alexander, Sophomore

Payton Bell, Senior

Macie Blohowiak, Senior

Kaitlyn McCabe, Junior

Gracie Nichols, Junior

LoLo Schroeder, Junior

Savannah Smith, Senior

Legacy

Payton Hyden, Junior

Arianna Mongare, Sophomore

Trinity Mongare, Senior

Aubrey Trimble, Junior

District 6-5A

Arlington Heights

Jourdan Jacobs, Junior

Jalee McDonald, Senior

Carter-Riverside

Kiera Grant, Senior

Hashley Hernandez, Senior

Poly

Martinez Jade, Senior

South Hills

Aaliyah Olmos, Senior

District 7-5A

Birdville

Tori Burns, Senior

Maya Duckworth, Sophomore (2018 all-area newcomer of the year)

Ashanti Frazier, Senior

Addison Kahle, Senior

Price Reeves, Junior

Daisy Rinehart, Junior

Boswell

Emily Ah Leong, Senior (UNT, 2018 Second Team all-area)

Kaylen Beaty, Junior

Sydney Biggs, Senior

Caityn Boyd, Sophomore

Hope Franklin, Senior

Jordan McAda, Senior (Presbyterian College)

Isabela Moore, Senior (NCTC)

Peighton Serda, Sophomore

Brewer

Roni Harris, Senior

Kyra Webb, Junior

Chisholm Trail

Autumn Roach, Senior (Midwestern State)

Grapevine

Janet deMarrais, Sophomore

Emmalee Drake, Senior

Laura Eckart, Junior

Maya Joseph, Junior

Savannah Kjolhede, Senior (Indiana, 2018 Second Team all-area)

Lexi Mayfield, Junior

Marissa McKelvey, Senior

Heritage

Avery Cimperman, Senior (Arkansas State)

Mary Irion, Senior

Brynna McKiernan, Senior

Morgan Sundell, Senior

District 8-5A

Northwest

Morgan Andress, Senior

Kylee DeLong, Junior

Daylee Doggett, Senior

Lexi Long, Senior

Hannah McCreight, Senior

Makenna Miller, Sophomore

District 14-5A

Cleburne

Lexie Key, Senior

Addison Moore, Sophomore

Joshua

Reese Rumfield, Senior

Rylie Rumfield, Sophomore