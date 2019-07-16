Fort Worth trustee to step down after more 35 years on school board

Trustee Theophlous Aron Sims is stepping down from the Fort Worth school board after serving more than 35 years. Fort Worth school district

Trustee Theophlous Aron Sims Sr. is stepping down from the Fort Worth school board after more than 35 years of service, the school district announced Tuesday.

“I will continue to encourage and support the progression of FWISD,” Sims stated in a letter to the school board. “I wish everyone the very best and pray God’s choice blessings upon each of you as you continue to strive for excellence in the educational journey.”

The resignation was announced by the school district in a press release.

Sims was not present at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clint Bond, district spokesman, said Sims didn’t specify a reason for his resignation in his letter to board members dated Tuesday.

Sims was first elected to the school board in a special election held in August 1983 to replace William C. Johnson. Sims’ current term was set to expire in spring 2021.

Jacinto Ramos, school board president, will consult with legal counsel about options for filling the remainder of Sims’ term.

Sims’ departure comes after several longtime serving trustees did not seek re-election in May. Former trustees Christene Moss, Judy Needham and Ann Sutherland had long been voices on the school board.

Sims, a pharmacist, was 43 when he was elected to represent District 4, which includes 14 campuses including Morningside Elementary, Glencrest 6th Grade and O.D. Wyatt High School.

Sims is a native of Jefferson, but he had lived in Fort Worth for 23 years when he ran for office. He was driven to run for the board because he was concerned about the schooling of his own children. His three children attended Fort Worth schools.

Sims also wanted to build up the vocational education program and devote more time to helping low achieving students succeed.

Sims is the owner of Sims Enterprises. He graduated from Texas Southern University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Services. In 1984, he received his Doctor of Pharmacy Certification from the National Association of Retail Druggists.

An elementary school was named after him in 1989. He has stated that one of his proudest accomplishments was creating the FWISD Scholar Athlete Award program.

Sims’ wife is Nancy W. Sims, who is also a registered pharmacist. They have three adult children and several grandchildren.

The Fort Worth school board is made up of nine single-member districts. School board members serve four-year terms with no pay. The president is elected by the other board members and serves a one-year term.