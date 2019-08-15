Texas grades its schools: How did yours do? Find out here

Texas parents can dig deep into STAAR results with new report card Texas Education Agency launches new parent-friendly STAAR report cards that drill deeply into individual student performance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Education Agency launches new parent-friendly STAAR report cards that drill deeply into individual student performance.

Texas public schools are getting letter grades from the state for the first time — marks that are accountability ratings based largely on STAAR test results taken during the 2018-2019 school year.

The Texas Education Agency released the ratings today. Search for them here.

Early review of the ratings show that several area districts received an overall “A” rating, including Aledo, Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, Hurst-Euless-Bedford and Mansfield.

Districts began posting some of their results before the state ratings went live. On social media, Crowley schools announced the district move from a “C” rating last year to a “B” rating this year.

The Fort Worth school district, the largest in Tarrant County, received a “C” rating.

For the first time the Texas Education Agency gives individual campuses A through F letter grades, or accountability ratings. This move continues the phase in of Texas’ latest accountability system.

Last year, districts received letter grades, but schools received “Met Standard, Met Alternative Standard or Improvement Required,” ratings.

Texas school districts have been gearing up for the start of classes as they await official report cards from the state that assigns A-F ratings for each district and each campus.

Of the 1,201 districts in Texas, 301, or 25.1%, earned an A overall rating, 677, or 56.4%, earned a B overall rating, 154, or 12.8%, earned a C overall rating, 43 , or 3.6%, earned a D overall rating, and 14, or 1.2%, earned an F overall rating.

Individual campuses fared slightly lower. Out of the 8,838 campuses in the state, 1, 750, or 19.8% earned an A overall rating, 3,276, or 37.1%, earned a B overall rating, 2,171, or 24.6%, earned a C overall rating, 703, or 8.0%, earned a D overall rating and 402, or 4.5%, earned an F overall rating. The remaining 536, or 6. 1%, of campuses were labeled “Not Rated.”

The letter grades are calculated by evaluating schools in three main areas: student achievement, school progress and their ability to close gaps around disparities that may exist for different racial groups, economically disadvantaged students and more.

If schools receive an ‘F’ in any individual area, they will be capped at a ‘B’ as the highest possible overall rating. And if a school earns an ‘F’ in three out of four areas, they’ll receive the grade of an ‘F’ overall, unless their student achievement is high.

Starting this year, a school may earn an overall rating of an ‘F’ for five years and a ‘D’ for six years before there’s mandatory state intervention.

Statewide, Marlin ISD near Waco was the only district that received an overall rating of an ‘F’ this year.

In terms of student achievement, Commissioner of Education Mike Morath said determining what constitutes an ‘A’ rating, was largely based off of the state’s “60x30” plan, which aims for at least 60 percent of Texans ages 25-34 with a certificate or degree by 2030.

“You have to recognize that even though that does not sound rigorous — because we’re all used to being graded on 90 out of 100 is an ‘A’ and 80 to 89 is a ‘B’ — we as a state have never approached anything close to 60% of our students achieving post secondary outcomes,” Morath said.

In 2017, only about 43% of young Texans achieved those outcomes.

“We could, in public education, execute every reform needed to transform the lives of children, and execute those reforms with perfection, and complete them all tomorrow,” Morath said, “and it would still take about a decade for anyone to notice.”

At txschools.gov, the public can sort through a myriad of data, comparing ratings across schools and searching for campuses in their area through an interactive map.

“As a parent, you want to be empowered,” Morath said. “It doesn’t do us much good just to look at the performance data, if we can’t use this performance data to build plans and help our kids. The data by itself is a means to an end.”

A school’s grade could also be affected if its district has been approved to put in a local accountability system. Only districts with an overall grade of a ‘C’ or above may factor in their local ratings with the state’s.

Morath said the pilot process to develop local systems has been “long and strenuous” because of the difficulty to ensure systems meet the criteria of being both valid and reliable. And if a district’s local system is harsher on schools than the state’s, than schools within that district could end up with lower ratings than they would have otherwise.

“It’s one of the risks that a district needs to assess,” Morath said. “But if the only consequence of adopting a local accountability system is higher grades, then I’m not sure that you’re actually getting accurate assessments of where your students are.”

There were more than 5.3 million students attending more than 8,700 public schools and charters in Texas, according to the TEA’s 2017 snapshot.