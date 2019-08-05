High School Volleyball

Fort Worth-area volleyball coaching changes; coaches nearing milestones this season

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team

Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. By
Up Next
Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. By

The volleyball season officially begins on Aug. 6

If we missed a name below in the Fort Worth area, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you!

New coaches

Timber Creek: Melanie Mercer for Erin Wood

Everman: Amanda Perry for Anjessica Moffitt

Saginaw: Emilee Crawford for Val Warrior

Brewer: Kimberly Branch for Tony Clark

Fort Worth YWLA: Jamie Calahan for Nina Lewis

Milestone watch

Prentice Lewis, Grace Prep 333

Amanda Shingleton, Legacy 288

Heather Van Noy, Guyer 207

D’Anna Newton, Burleson 174

Heather Woodman, Lamar 147

Frances Davies, Benbrook 136

Bri Barker-Groth, Byron Nelson 117

Lauren Rao, Keller 113

Taylor Elrod, Mansfield 98

Rafael Lopez, Boswell 94

Tim Reimann, Paschal 91

Josh McKinney, Coll. Heritage 85

Nicholas Gay, Weatherford 82

Teresa Dunn, Carroll 69

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  