High School Volleyball
Fort Worth-area volleyball coaching changes; coaches nearing milestones this season
Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team
The volleyball season officially begins on Aug. 6
New coaches
Timber Creek: Melanie Mercer for Erin Wood
Everman: Amanda Perry for Anjessica Moffitt
Saginaw: Emilee Crawford for Val Warrior
Brewer: Kimberly Branch for Tony Clark
Fort Worth YWLA: Jamie Calahan for Nina Lewis
Milestone watch
Prentice Lewis, Grace Prep 333
Amanda Shingleton, Legacy 288
Heather Van Noy, Guyer 207
D’Anna Newton, Burleson 174
Heather Woodman, Lamar 147
Frances Davies, Benbrook 136
Bri Barker-Groth, Byron Nelson 117
Lauren Rao, Keller 113
Taylor Elrod, Mansfield 98
Rafael Lopez, Boswell 94
Tim Reimann, Paschal 91
Josh McKinney, Coll. Heritage 85
Nicholas Gay, Weatherford 82
Teresa Dunn, Carroll 69
