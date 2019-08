Fort Worth-area high school volleyball preview: Class 6A players to watch in 2019

Star Telegram 2018 volleyball all area team Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the area's offensive and defensive players of the year, the top setter and the best overall MVP from the 2018 high school volleyball season.

Another round of serves, digs and assists are back for the 2019 season, which officially begins with regular-season games on Aug. 6.

Who has the best chance to win their district? Will anyone reach the state tournament in Garland this fall?

Here are some of the top Class 6A players to watch for in the Fort Worth-area and their corresponding districts.

Coaches: if we missed any players from the area or your team isn’t on our list, please send us an email at bgosset@star-telegram.com. Thank you.

District 3-6A

Euless Trinity

Brooke Barclay-Kau, Junior

Andrea Malek, Senior

Jacee Stelter, Junior

Alana Rada, Senior

Haltom

Lexi Baker, Senior

LD Bell

Sasha Caldwell, Junior

Anna Esquivel, Junior

Tessa Glick, Senior

Richland

Chloe Alderson, Junior

Weatherford

Abbie Lane, Junior

Logan Loran, Junior

Ava Saltzgiver, Sophomore

Jayla Schult, Senior

Tatum Wright, Senior

District 4-6A

Arlington

Chloe Beard, Junior

Sydney Niederhaus, Senior

Elizabeth Williams, Sophomore

Lamar

Amber Hamlin, Junior

Chloe Rand, Senior

Kennedy Stanford, Senior (Colorado State)

Tara Walls, Senior

Gretchen Walsh, Junior

Martin

Kylie Loftis, Senior

Carley Long, Senior

Jenna West, Senior

Paschal

Nyayop Bichiok, Senior

Taylor Hinkle, Junior

Kendal King, Senior (2018 Third Team all-area)

Caitlin McGuire, Senior

Tatum Parker, Sophomore

Trimble Tech

America Galvan, Senior

Keyannu Strange, Senior

District 5-6A

Byron Nelson

Emily Caraway, Senior

Payton Chamberlain, Junior

Paige Flickinger, Senior (LSU beach/indoor, TGCA POY, Gatorade Texas POY, 2018 all-area offensive POY)

Charitie Luper, Junior (UCLA, 2018 First Team all-area)

Skyler McKinnon, Senior (Harding)

Gia Santini, Senior

Carroll

Natalie Glenn, Junior (Minnesota, 2018 First Team all-area)

Madelyn Grunza, Senior

Keagan Polk, Junior

Annabelle Smith, Senior (Stanford, 2018 all-area middle blocker of the year)

Central

Abby Wells, Senior (SAGU)

Eaton

Maribel Aumoeualogo, Senior (SWOSU)

Caleigh Enax, Junior

Paige Mooney, Sophomore

Adeline Ortman, Junior

Kyndal Payne, Junior (A&M Corpus Christi)

Kiya Yeoman, Senior (Texas Woman’s)

Fossil Ridge

Jadyn Fife, Sophomore

Guyer

Hailey Schneider (Arkansas)

Brooke Slusser, Sophomore (Alabama)

Jordyn Williams, Junior

Keller

Kate Lang, Senior (Hawaii, 2018 Third Team all-area)

Haylee Maxey, Junior

Jayden Nembhard, Senior (Kansas State, 2018 Second Team all-area)

Kennedi Sutter, Junior

Timber Creek

Emily Pascale, Senior

Sydney Sherlock, Senior (UT-Dallas)

District 7-6A

Lake Ridge

Logyn Hinds, Senior (TCU beach)

Kaelyn Mack, Junior

Lyric Stewart, Junior (Georgia)

Madison Williams, Senior (Texas, 2018 First Team all-area)

Mansfield

Mollie Blank, Senior (UTA)

Morgan Demuth, Senior

Taylor Fanning, Junior

Katie Le, Junior (2018 Second Team all-area)

Ava Roberts, Sophomore

Brynn Williams, Junior

South Grand Prairie

Nyia Anderson, Senior

Kaelyn Ina, Senior

Braylon White, Senior

Waxahachie

Madison Babers, Senior

Lacy Mott, Senior

Ragan Ward, Senior (Northwestern State)

Baylee Whitehead, Senior